Where to find the Summit Rod in Fisch

The Summit Rod can be the difference between hauling in an ordinary catch and landing something extraordinary in Fisch. If you’re wondering where to find it, how to get there, and what enchantments make it shine, this guide has you covered.

Recommended Videos

Fisch Summit Rod location

Where to find the Summit Rod. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Summit Rod is located in Camp #3 in the third area of the Northern Expedition, specifically at the Frigid Cavern camp. It’s sold next to a tent on the second platform up (use the ladders), where you’ll also find the Intermediate Oxygen Tank. The Winter Coat is for sale on the platform above that. You’ll need 300,000C$ to buy it, so make sure you’re prepared to part with a chunk of your hard-earned currency.

The exact coordinates for the rod are (20221, 736, 5708). If you’ve made it to Camp #3, it’s easy to spot—you won’t miss the cozy setup by the tent. The Summit Rod is lying on top of a crate to the left of the campfire.

Reaching the Northern Expedition

If you haven’t ventured into the Northern Expedition yet, here’s what you need to know. The area is accessible by sailing towards the map marker in Fisch. Once you reach the portal, sail through it to arrive at the Northern Summit island.

The Northern Expedition update introduced new mechanics specifically for this area—temperature and stamina bars. These mechanics kick in after the first camp, as you make your way through the Overgrowth Caves area and begin your ascent up the Northern Summit.

To complete the climb and purchase the essential gear that isn’t fishing rods, you’ll need around 50,000C$. Along the way, you’ll collect other Oxygen Tank upgrades to help you adapt to the extreme conditions. It’s a tough climb but worth it for the rewards, including access to the Summit Rod.

Fisch Summit Rod Stats

Might need to get an oxygen refill soon! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Summit Rod’s stats make it one of the best late-game fishing rods in Fisch:

Stat Value Lure Speed 15 percent Luck 75 percent Control 0.25 Resilience 15 percent Max Kg 200,000kg

With a high Luck stat and an impressive weight capacity, the Summit Rod is perfect for catching massive fish and rare finds in the more dangerous areas of Fisch—with the right enchantments, of course.

Suggested enchantments

While the Summit Rod is excellent on its own, adding enchantments can make it truly exceptional. Here are some suggestions to maximize its potential:

Enchantment Effects Quality +15 percent Lure Speed, +15 percent Luck, +5 percent Resilience. Hasty +55 percent Lure Speed. Divine +45 percent Luck. Resilient +35 percent Resilience. Wormhole 45 percent chance to catch fish from a random location on the map. Invincible Allows fishing in Roslit Bay’s volcano and the Brine Pool in the Desolate Deep. Quantum 25 percent chance for fish to have the Subspace Mutation (x5 value).

For general use, Hasty and Divine are fantastic options to speed up your fishing and increase your odds of reeling in rare catches. If you’re heading to extreme locations like the Roslit Volcano, consider Invincible for added durability.

If you haven’t already, start your journey to the Northern Summit and add the Summit Rod to your collection. It’s well worth the effort—and the C$.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy