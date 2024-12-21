How to get and use the free Event Horizon Rod in Fisch

The Event Horizon Rod is one of the latest additions to Fisch. It comes with decent stats and a stellar look, and you can easily get it for yourself.

Here’s everything you need to know about obtaining the Event Horizon Rod in Roblox’s Fisch.

How to get the Event Horizon Rod in Fisch

The rod looks amazing in the dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Event Horizon Rod is a limited-time free fishing rod in Fisch, and you’ll need to use a code given by the developer on Dec. 14. The code is ThankYouFollowers3, and you can claim it now. To use the code, go to the menu button in the game by clicking the option on the top of your screen and scroll down the menu to find a box to write your code. The code is case- and space-sensitive, so make sure to input the right code to get the free rod.

Similar to the Astral Rod, the rod is a way of thanking the players from the developer, and the community helped one of the developers named Plutoly to reach over 10,000 followers on Roblox. They promised a reward for accomplishing this goal, and you can now use the code to claim the rod for free.

Is the Event Horizon Rod in Fisch worth it?

The stats aren’t the best but you can make it better using Enchant Relics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Event Horizon Rod comes with the same stats as the Astral Rod. So, if you missed out on the small window to claim the earlier freebie, this is a like-for-like replacement.

Here are the complete stats for the Event Horizon Rod in Roblox Fisch:

Lure Speed: 10 percent

10 percent Luck: 30 percent

30 percent Control: 0.05

0.05 Resilience: 5 percent

5 percent Max Weight of Fish: 1000 kg

The rod isn’t the best for those who have already reached the endgame, but it’s still a good tool for beginners. In the mid-game, you can make use of the rod’s passive ability, where the fish you catch with it can get the lunar mutation, which yields 2.5 times the price of its original value while selling the fish to the Merchant. You can also make your way to the Statue of Sovereignty, and you can use your leftover Enchant Relics to get a unique enchant on the rod and keep it to farm a specific type of resource or just make it better by increasing its luck or lure speed.

