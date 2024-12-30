How to catch Isonade in Fisch

Catching the Isonade in Fisch is no small task, but it’s one of the most rewarding challenges for any dedicated angler. This Mythical fish is a critical requirement for completing the Vertigo Bestiary and unlocking access to The Depths. Don’t worry, though; we’re here to help you make the most of your time on the water.

Fisch Isonade location and information

The Isonade Bestiary entry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Isonade is a Mythical fish, so it stands out even among other rare catches in Fisch. It’s a peculiar catch, only available in one specific part of the game, and you’ll need to hunt it down each time you join a server.

Category Details Location Strange Whirlpools near Moosewood, Roslit Bay, or directly in front of Moosewood. Bait Preferences Truffle Worm (preferred), Night Shrimp, and Weird Algae. Average Weight 1,200kg (range: 360kg–2,650kg). XP Reward 1,200 XP. Catching Difficulty -50% progress speed and erratic movement in the fishing bar.

How to catch the Isonade

Trying to get this screenshot while catching this fish was a RISK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the Isonade is such a tricky fish to reel in, having the right gear and bait is crucial. We recommend using the Steady Rod, since it offers better control against the fish’s unpredictable movements. While the Mythical Rod is a strong contender, it requires specific enchantments—Steady, Controlled, or Resilient—to match the Isonade’s volatility. If your Mythical Rod lacks these enhancements, stick with the Steady Rod for a smoother experience.

When it comes to bait, the Isonade has a strong preference for Truffle Worms, which will give you the best chance of hooking this Mythical creature. However, we’ve also had success using Night Shrimp and Weird Algae bait—so you have some solid alternatives if you’re running low on Truffle Worms.

Where and when to find the Isonade

The easily identifiable Strange Whirlpool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news is the Isonade can be caught in any weather, season, or time of day, as long as you’re fishing in the right location. Strange Whirlpools should be your go-to spots for this fish, and they’re easily identifiable by their swirling water and the line streaming up into the sky. These whirlpools are typically found in the following areas:

Near the small island at the back of Moosewood

Around the front of Roslit Bay

Just in front of Moosewood itself (off to the left side)

If the Strange Whirlpool you’re fishing in disappears, don’t panic. Move to another location to find another one or, if necessary, leave your current server and rejoin another by restarting the game. Strange Whirlpools will respawn in different locations, so you need to be persistent in your search if you don’t want to wait for the in-game notification that tells you one has spawned.

Reeling in the Isonade

Reeling in a Big one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you finally hook the Isonade, it’ll be announced by a pink exclamation mark above your character’s head and the telltale bell sound associated with Mythical fish. Once you’re hooked, brace yourself for a fight. The Isonade’s erratic movement across the fishing bar and the minus 50 percent progress speed make it a real challenge to reel in.

To improve your chances, stay focused and maintain steady control of your fishing bar. The Steady Rod lives up to its name here, offering a more forgiving experience than other rods without the proper enchantments.

Why catching the Isonade matters

Aside from the bragging rights and the hefty XP reward, catching the Isonade is a necessary step for advancing in Fisch. Completing the Vertigo Bestiary, which the Isonade is part of, is required to unlock access to The Depths. Even if you’ve obtained a key for The Depths, you won’t be able to pass through the gate in Vertigo without this fish on your record.

