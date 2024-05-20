Card RNG Codes (May 2024)

If card battles in a challenging role-playing format sound like your genre, Roblox’s Card RNG is probably your favorite pastime.

Then again, depending on RNG may not always yield favorable results, leaving you with cards unworthy of the battles you take on. The rarest cards in Card RNG are always the most powerful ones, so you’d want to be at the top of your luck game when rolling those packs.

If you aren’t feeling lucky enough, don’t worry—this is exactly where Potion codes come in to save the day. Feel free to use the Card RNG codes listed below to boost your rare card pull chances.

All working Card RNG codes list

!code CRYSTAL: Redeem for Potions.

!code FULLK: Redeem for three Event Speed Potions and three Event Luck Potions.

!code QUARTERBACK: Redeem for an Event Luck Potion.

!code ONEPOINTFIVE: Redeem for Potions.

!code NBA2K: Redeem for Potions.

!code NURTURE: Redeem for five Event Speed Potions and one Event Luck Potion.

!code WOWZERS200: Redeem for three Event Luck Potions.

!code 100LS: Redeem for three Event Luck Potions.

!code HALFAK: Redeem for five Event Speed Potions and 10 Event Luck Potions.

!code PRAYFORHERA: Redeem for five Event Luck Potions.

!code 300ISCOOL: Redeem for two Event Speed Potions.

!code SPIDER: Redeem for three Event Speed Potions and three Event Luck Potions.

!code FOHUNNEDMOMMYDAY: Redeem for one Event Speed Potion and one Event Luck Potion.

Expired Card RNG codes list

!code RANKED

How to redeem codes in Card RNG

Follow these steps to use the Card RNG codes we listed above:

Launch Card RNG on Roblox. Select the chat icon and type in the code (make sure to include !code). Now, press Enter to confirm and redeem the code successfully.

How to get more Card RNG codes

I recommend keeping an eye on Card RNG’s official Discord channel to keep track of new and expired codes. You can also follow the developer on X (formerly Twitter.

It isn’t always convenient to look at social handles for codes. We keep our list of Card RNG codes updated at all times, so keeping track of them is just one click away.

Why is my Card RNG code not working?

If redeeming a code in Card RNG is throwing an error for you, make sure you are typing it in correctly. Also, you should include the “!code” prefix before every codename.

Codes aren’t permanent, so there’s always a chance that the one you are trying to use has expired. You can check our updated list to confirm the Card RNG code is working.

What is Card RNG?

Card RNG is an RPG-style card game available to play via Roblox. Players open card packs while intending to pull the rarest cards and use them in player-vs-player or player-vs-environment scenarios. You can boost the possibility of rolling rare cards by crafting Charms and enabling Potions.

Of course, luck is an important factor here, so if you are out of it, I recommend using the codes above to get some Potions for free.

