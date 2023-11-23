Project Slayers codes (November 2023)

With a nice variety of quests and an engaging battle system, Project Slayers remains one of my favorite anime-inspired Roblox experiences. The game brings the world of Demon Slayer to life while keeping everything we love about it. A whole world awaits, from remote villages to eerie woods.
That’s, of course, if you master combat and conquer the grind-filled initial stages! If facing other players ever starts seeming discouraging, redeem our Project Slayers codes for some additional help. With all the Wen and Spins you can claim, you’ll be able to slay anyone standing in your way! And, if you want to master another similar RPG, visit our Peroxide codes and get more free rewards!
All Project Slayers codes list
There are currently no active Project Slayers codes.
Project Slayers codes (Expired)
- SorryForIssuesToday
- MUGENTRAINFINALLY
- ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathingReset
- 100K+likesiglol
- Update309RaceReset
- 1millfavsracereset
- ThanksFor200milVisitsRace
- Update309ArtSpins
- ThanksFor350MVisits2
- ThanksFor500kVotes
- miniupd2racereset
- Update309BreathingReset
- ThanksForLikes600K
- 400Klikesbreathingreset
- ThanksFor200milVisitsRaceReset!
- EastaBreathingR3S3T
- stone_breathing_breathing_reset
- !ThanksFor250MVisits
- Upd295MiniCode
- shutdownnumb2
- SorryForDataIssues
- miniupdatedaily
- 200K+upvotestysm
- anotherdayanothershutdown
- 400Klikesracereset
- IncreasedDropsBreathReset
- Ic38dA!
- Roblox@ItAgainRaceReset
- stone_breathing_spins
- FINALLYRELEASETIME!
- H@pPY3AsTeR
- 450KupvBreathingReset
- UPDATE1PoiNT5HYPESounD
- 450Kupv
- Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackRaceReset
- Miniupdate3breathingreset
- 350Kupvotes!Breathing
- Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBack
- ThxFor400MVisits
- miniupd2
- ThanksFor350MVisits
- werebackup
- 1o0millvisits-_-racereset
- Update1.5Spins
- HappyNewYears!
- soryagainguys:V
- Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackBreathReset
- Upd@te1B1gCodE
- ProjectShutdown
- 3AsTeRRaceReset
- 400Klikes
- MiniUpdate3racereset
- 1o0millvisits-_-
- shutdown!
- ProjectShutdownRace
- MerryChristmas2022RaceReset
- Miniupdate1.5
- twittaspins
- lastcode?lol
- sorryforanothershutdownlol
- ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathing
- miniupdate
- NewAntiExploit
- !500kLikeCode!
- FlAm3!Shawcas31
- 1o0millvisits-_-breathingreset
- miniupd2breathreset
- ThanksForLikes600K2
- SorryForDelay!
- 350Kupvotes!
- Roblox@ItAgainBreathingReset
- 1millfavs
- IncreasedDropsRaceReset
- Miniupdate3
- HappyUpdateYears!
- stone_breathing_race_reset
- 2023BreathingReset
- 1millfavsbreathreset
- Update1.5BreathReset
- ProjectShutdownBreathing
- Update1.5RaceReset
- MerryChristmas2022
- MerryChristmas2022BreathingReset
- 450KupvRaceReset
- ThxFor650KVotes
- gettingthere!
- AkazagoBRR
- obishowcase
- Roblox@ItAgain
- Sorryforshutdowns!
- New500kLikesCode!
How to redeem codes in Project Slayers
To redeem codes for Project Slayers, follow the instructions below:
- Start Project Slayers in Roblox.
- Click the gift button in the main menu.
- Enter your code into the Type Code Here text box.
- Press the Submit Code button to claim your rewards.
How can you get more Project Slayers codes?
The central hub for all the information about the game is the Project Slayers Discord server. The game developer also has a YouTube channel (@ouwoppthecreator5033), which is another source to keep an eye on. However, if you want to grab the new codes for Project Slayers without bothering with social media, you can bookmark this article and come to visit occasionally.
Why are my Project Slayers codes not working?
If you get an “Invalid code” error message, double-check your spelling first. You have to enter your Project Slayers code as it appears on our list for it to work. That’s why pasting the codes into the redemption box is the most convenient way.
If the problem persists despite the correct spelling, your code has likely expired. Since Project Slayers codes don’t last long, try redeeming them as soon as possible! And, if you notice an invalid code on our list, contact us so we can investigate and make necessary updates.
Project Slayers Trello and Wiki
Need more tips and tricks? Project Slayers Trello board offers a comprehensive encyclopedia of information. If you aren’t sure where to travel next or need a list of quests and their rewards, you’ll find everything you asked for and more there. Another helpful resource is Project Slayers Wiki, which provides an excellent overview of all the Abilities and Clans.
What is Project Slayers?
Project Slayers is a Roblox RPG game bringing you on a journey across the world of Demon Slayer anime. Earn your way to the top by engaging in combat, mastering your skills, and solving quests to help various characters. Explore the vast world or stop the waves of enemies in the Dungeon mode.
