Project Slayers codes (November 2023)

With a nice variety of quests and an engaging battle system, Project Slayers remains one of my favorite anime-inspired Roblox experiences. The game brings the world of Demon Slayer to life while keeping everything we love about it. A whole world awaits, from remote villages to eerie woods.

That’s, of course, if you master combat and conquer the grind-filled initial stages! If facing other players ever starts seeming discouraging, redeem our Project Slayers codes for some additional help. With all the Wen and Spins you can claim, you’ll be able to slay anyone standing in your way! And, if you want to master another similar RPG, visit our Peroxide codes and get more free rewards!

All Project Slayers codes list

There are currently no active Project Slayers codes.

Project Slayers codes (Expired)

SorryForIssuesToday

MUGENTRAINFINALLY

ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathingReset

100K+likesiglol

Update309RaceReset

1millfavsracereset

ThanksFor200milVisitsRace

Update309ArtSpins

ThanksFor350MVisits2

ThanksFor500kVotes

miniupd2racereset

Update309BreathingReset

ThanksForLikes600K

400Klikesbreathingreset

ThanksFor200milVisitsRaceReset!

EastaBreathingR3S3T

stone_breathing_breathing_reset

!ThanksFor250MVisits

Upd295MiniCode

shutdownnumb2

SorryForDataIssues

miniupdatedaily

200K+upvotestysm

anotherdayanothershutdown

400Klikesracereset

IncreasedDropsBreathReset

Ic38dA!

Roblox@ItAgainRaceReset

stone_breathing_spins

FINALLYRELEASETIME!

H@pPY3AsTeR

450KupvBreathingReset

UPDATE1PoiNT5HYPESounD

450Kupv

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackRaceReset

Miniupdate3breathingreset

350Kupvotes!Breathing

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBack

ThxFor400MVisits

miniupd2

ThanksFor350MVisits

werebackup

1o0millvisits-_-racereset

Update1.5Spins

HappyNewYears!

soryagainguys:V

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackBreathReset

Upd@te1B1gCodE

ProjectShutdown

3AsTeRRaceReset

400Klikes

MiniUpdate3racereset

1o0millvisits-_-

shutdown!

ProjectShutdownRace

MerryChristmas2022RaceReset

Miniupdate1.5

twittaspins

lastcode?lol

sorryforanothershutdownlol

ThanksFor200MilVisitsBreathing

miniupdate

NewAntiExploit

!500kLikeCode!

FlAm3!Shawcas31

1o0millvisits-_-breathingreset

miniupd2breathreset

ThanksForLikes600K2

SorryForDelay!

350Kupvotes!

Roblox@ItAgainBreathingReset

1millfavs

IncreasedDropsRaceReset

Miniupdate3

HappyUpdateYears!

stone_breathing_race_reset

2023BreathingReset

1millfavsbreathreset

Update1.5BreathReset

ProjectShutdownBreathing

Update1.5RaceReset

MerryChristmas2022

MerryChristmas2022BreathingReset

450KupvRaceReset

ThxFor650KVotes

gettingthere!

AkazagoBRR

obishowcase

Roblox@ItAgain

Sorryforshutdowns!

New500kLikesCode!

How to redeem codes in Project Slayers

To redeem codes for Project Slayers, follow the instructions below:

Click the gift button to access the redemption box | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Project Slayers in Roblox. Click the gift button in the main menu. Enter your code into the Type Code Here text box. Press the Submit Code button to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Project Slayers codes?

The central hub for all the information about the game is the Project Slayers Discord server. The game developer also has a YouTube channel (@ouwoppthecreator5033), which is another source to keep an eye on. However, if you want to grab the new codes for Project Slayers without bothering with social media, you can bookmark this article and come to visit occasionally.

Why are my Project Slayers codes not working?

If you get an “Invalid code” error message, double-check your spelling first. You have to enter your Project Slayers code as it appears on our list for it to work. That’s why pasting the codes into the redemption box is the most convenient way.

If the problem persists despite the correct spelling, your code has likely expired. Since Project Slayers codes don’t last long, try redeeming them as soon as possible! And, if you notice an invalid code on our list, contact us so we can investigate and make necessary updates.

Project Slayers Trello and Wiki

Need more tips and tricks? Project Slayers Trello board offers a comprehensive encyclopedia of information. If you aren’t sure where to travel next or need a list of quests and their rewards, you’ll find everything you asked for and more there. Another helpful resource is Project Slayers Wiki, which provides an excellent overview of all the Abilities and Clans.

What is Project Slayers?

Project Slayers is a Roblox RPG game bringing you on a journey across the world of Demon Slayer anime. Earn your way to the top by engaging in combat, mastering your skills, and solving quests to help various characters. Explore the vast world or stop the waves of enemies in the Dungeon mode.

If you’re in for more free rewards, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section!