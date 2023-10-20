Peroxide codes (October 2023)

I’ve always been one of the good guys in games that offer you that choice. When I started playing Peroxide on Roblox, I picked Soul Reapers immediately. Completing delivery missions from the Job Board and exercising at the gym helped me gain EXP and stats, but to defeat stronger enemies, I needed to train with Kitsuke and beat him to upgrade my character.

The Peroxide codes we listed below provide free Product Essence, which I used to reroll my clan, get a way better clan bonus, and become stronger, but you can use them for any reroll you need. You can even reset the eye color of your character to look better while cleansing doomed souls. If you like anime-based Roblox RPG games, take a peek at our King Legacy codes, as we have freebies for that game just waiting for you to collect them.

All Peroxide Codes list

Peroxide Codes (working)

130MVisitsHolyMoly —Redeem for 20 Product Essence (New)

—Redeem for 20 Product Essence WungusVsRoblox —Redeem for 15 Product Essence (New)

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence YTFat —Redeem for 10 Product Essence

—Redeem for 10 Product Essence TheNightOfTheWungus—Redeem for 20 Product Essence

Peroxide Codes (expired)

FusionIsAWungus —Redeem for 25 Product Essence

—Redeem for 25 Product Essence 120MVisitsTheVoices —Redeem for 20 Product Essence

—Redeem for 20 Product Essence 240kLikesChill —Redeem for 20 Product Essence

—Redeem for 20 Product Essence 230kLikesHolySpeedrun —Redeem for 20 Product Essence

—Redeem for 20 Product Essence 110mVisitsWTH —Redeem for 20 Product Essence

—Redeem for 20 Product Essence 110mVisitsAwesome —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence RAIGABOMBU —Redeem for 20 Product Essence

—Redeem for 20 Product Essence TheApproachingStorm —Redeem for 20 Product Essence

—Redeem for 20 Product Essence SpudBugsUnite —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence GankingSpudsHouse —Redeem for 20 Product Essence

—Redeem for 20 Product Essence UpdateThisWeekend —Redeem for +20 Product Essence

—Redeem for +20 Product Essence 210kLikesJoeMama —Redeem for +15 Product Essence

—Redeem for +15 Product Essence ApeirophobiaChapter2 —Redeem for +10 Product Essence

—Redeem for +10 Product Essence 90MVisitswowzers —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence Only10PeWHAAAAT —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence FungusAmongus10K —Redeem for 30 Product Essence

—Redeem for 30 Product Essence Grimdub10k —Redeem for 30 Product Essences

—Redeem for 30 Product Essences 190KLikesWOW —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence 80MVisitsTyrone —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence DataOopsieDaisy2 —Redeem for 30 Product Essence

—Redeem for 30 Product Essence DataOopsieDaisy1 —Redeem for 1 Slot

—Redeem for 1 Slot GrilledCheeseFluffy —Redeem for 10 Product Essences, Choco Fluffies

—Redeem for 10 Product Essences, Choco Fluffies 70mvisitsweirdge —Redeem for 10 Product Essence

—Redeem for 10 Product Essence 200kFavs —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence VerminUpdate —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence ThxForFollowingTyDev10! —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence HairRatsMatter155! —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence CodeGoblins —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence AmogusGrimaceShake— Redeem for 20 Product Essence

Redeem for 20 Product Essence GrimaceAmongus— Redeem for 20 Product Essence

Redeem for 20 Product Essence RELEASE!!!!— Redeem for 50 Product Essence

Redeem for 50 Product Essence WatchLamaYT —Redeem for in-game rewards

—Redeem for in-game rewards WatchBOk —Redeem for in-game rewards

—Redeem for in-game rewards 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence 130kLikesInfiniteCodes —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence 30MVisits! —Redeem for 10 Product Essence

—Redeem for 10 Product Essence 60MVisits —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence 140kLikesNewContentSoon —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence 170KLikesCodeGoblins —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence CorgiDubs —Redeem for in-game rewards

—Redeem for in-game rewards WAVE2!!!!!!!!!! —Redeem for in-game rewards

—Redeem for in-game rewards 110kLikesYouLittleCritter s—Redeem for 15 Product Essence

s—Redeem for 15 Product Essence 20MVisits! —Redeem for 10 Product Essence

—Redeem for 10 Product Essence 50MVisits!?!?!Wow!! —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence 120kLikesHolyMoly —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence 150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!! —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence 40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence 160kLikes99IsoP —Redeem for 30 Product Essence

—Redeem for 30 Product Essence 40MVisits!!! —Redeem for Product Essence

—Redeem for Product Essence WatchAdrianYT —Redeem for in-game rewards

—Redeem for in-game rewards 30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence 60MVisits!??!?!!? —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence WatchingLagotholis —Redeem for in-game rewards

—Redeem for in-game rewards 10MVisits! —Redeem for 10 Product Essence

—Redeem for 10 Product Essence 50kLikesWowThatWasFast —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence 180kLikesUpdateSoon —Redeem for 15 Product Essence

—Redeem for 15 Product Essence 60kLikesHiGuys—Redeem for 15 Product Essence

How to redeem codes in Peroxide

Getting your freebies in Peroxide takes just a few steps. Follow the instructions below to redeem your codes quickly!

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Peroxide on Roblox. Click on the Statistics button at the top of the screen. Pick the Settings tab. Type the code in the Code Here text bar. Press Enter to claim your reward.

How can you get more Peroxide codes?

The developers use the official Peroxide Discord channel to share all the latest news and updates with the community. However, the easiest way to get new codes is to bookmark this page and return from time to time, as we will update the article when new codes become available.

Why are my Peroxide codes not working?

The most frequent reason for codes not working is they have expired. A code won’t work if you try to use it after the expiration date has passed, and our Working list may occasionally contain an invalid code as well. Incorrect spelling is another frequent problem for Roblox gamers. The code must be entered just as it appears for it to work. Last but not least, certain codes have strict level requirements or work only during seasonal events.

How to increase stats in Peroxide fast

Using the gym is the fastest way to increase your stats in Peroxide. Once you earn 50 Yen, you can talk to the Gym Bouncer and buy a membership. This membership will grant you access to the gym and many different mini-games that you can play to boost your strength, resistance, or speed. Lifting weights will improve your Vitality, running on a treadmill will improve your Agility, and hitting dummies will improve your Strength. You can join a better gym in Sole Society as you advance and start making more money.

What is Peroxide?

Peroxide is a Roblox roleplaying game based on the popular anime and manga series Bleach. In the beginning, you can choose between becoming a Hollow or a Soul Reaper. You can gain experience by killing mobs, and you will get to choose a new move every three levels. Later, you can upgrade these abilities to lower their cooldown. Even though the game seems simple, mastering your fighting skill and landing those uppercuts can be tricky, but all you need to do is practice. You can either play solo or invite your friends to the party and do Invasion Missions together.

For more Roblox goodies, check our Roblox Codes section, as we have free codes for the games across all your favorite genres.

