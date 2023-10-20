Peroxide codes (October 2023)

I’ve always been one of the good guys in games that offer you that choice. When I started playing Peroxide on Roblox, I picked Soul Reapers immediately. Completing delivery missions from the Job Board and exercising at the gym helped me gain EXP and stats, but to defeat stronger enemies, I needed to train with Kitsuke and beat him to upgrade my character.
The Peroxide codes we listed below provide free Product Essence, which I used to reroll my clan, get a way better clan bonus, and become stronger, but you can use them for any reroll you need. You can even reset the eye color of your character to look better while cleansing doomed souls. If you like anime-based Roblox RPG games, take a peek at our King Legacy codes, as we have freebies for that game just waiting for you to collect them.
All Peroxide Codes list
Peroxide Codes (working)
- 130MVisitsHolyMoly—Redeem for 20 Product Essence (New)
- WungusVsRoblox—Redeem for 15 Product Essence (New)
- YTFat—Redeem for 10 Product Essence
- TheNightOfTheWungus—Redeem for 20 Product Essence
Peroxide Codes (expired)
- FusionIsAWungus—Redeem for 25 Product Essence
- 120MVisitsTheVoices—Redeem for 20 Product Essence
- 240kLikesChill—Redeem for 20 Product Essence
- 230kLikesHolySpeedrun—Redeem for 20 Product Essence
- 110mVisitsWTH—Redeem for 20 Product Essence
- 110mVisitsAwesome—Redeem for Product Essence
- RAIGABOMBU—Redeem for 20 Product Essence
- TheApproachingStorm—Redeem for 20 Product Essence
- SpudBugsUnite—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- GankingSpudsHouse—Redeem for 20 Product Essence
- UpdateThisWeekend—Redeem for +20 Product Essence
- 210kLikesJoeMama—Redeem for +15 Product Essence
- ApeirophobiaChapter2—Redeem for +10 Product Essence
- 90MVisitswowzers—Redeem for Product Essence
- Only10PeWHAAAAT—Redeem for Product Essence
- FungusAmongus10K—Redeem for 30 Product Essence
- Grimdub10k—Redeem for 30 Product Essences
- 190KLikesWOW—Redeem for Product Essence
- 80MVisitsTyrone—Redeem for Product Essence
- DataOopsieDaisy2—Redeem for 30 Product Essence
- DataOopsieDaisy1—Redeem for 1 Slot
- GrilledCheeseFluffy—Redeem for 10 Product Essences, Choco Fluffies
- 70mvisitsweirdge—Redeem for 10 Product Essence
- 200kFavs—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- VerminUpdate—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- ThxForFollowingTyDev10!—Redeem for Product Essence
- HairRatsMatter155!—Redeem for Product Essence
- CodeGoblins—Redeem for Product Essence
- AmogusGrimaceShake—Redeem for 20 Product Essence
- GrimaceAmongus—Redeem for 20 Product Essence
- RELEASE!!!!—Redeem for 50 Product Essence
- WatchLamaYT—Redeem for in-game rewards
- WatchBOk—Redeem for in-game rewards
- 100kLikesYouAllAreEatingGood—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- 130kLikesInfiniteCodes—Redeem for Product Essence
- 30MVisits!—Redeem for 10 Product Essence
- 60MVisits—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- 80kLikesSorryForACStrikes—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- 140kLikesNewContentSoon—Redeem for Product Essence
- 170KLikesCodeGoblins—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- CorgiDubs—Redeem for in-game rewards
- WAVE2!!!!!!!!!!—Redeem for in-game rewards
- 110kLikesYouLittleCritters—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- 20MVisits!—Redeem for 10 Product Essence
- 50MVisits!?!?!Wow!!—Redeem for Product Essence
- 120kLikesHolyMoly—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- 150kLikesJoeYipee1231123!!—Redeem for Product Essence
- 40kLikesRobloxAPICantHandle60k—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- 160kLikes99IsoP—Redeem for 30 Product Essence
- 40MVisits!!!—Redeem for Product Essence
- WatchAdrianYT—Redeem for in-game rewards
- 30kLikesThanksForSupportingUs—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- 60MVisits!??!?!!?—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- WatchingLagotholis—Redeem for in-game rewards
- 10MVisits!—Redeem for 10 Product Essence
- 50kLikesWowThatWasFast—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- 180kLikesUpdateSoon—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
- 60kLikesHiGuys—Redeem for 15 Product Essence
How to redeem codes in Peroxide
Getting your freebies in Peroxide takes just a few steps. Follow the instructions below to redeem your codes quickly!
- Start Peroxide on Roblox.
- Click on the Statistics button at the top of the screen.
- Pick the Settings tab.
- Type the code in the Code Here text bar.
- Press Enter to claim your reward.
How can you get more Peroxide codes?
The developers use the official Peroxide Discord channel to share all the latest news and updates with the community. However, the easiest way to get new codes is to bookmark this page and return from time to time, as we will update the article when new codes become available.
Why are my Peroxide codes not working?
The most frequent reason for codes not working is they have expired. A code won’t work if you try to use it after the expiration date has passed, and our Working list may occasionally contain an invalid code as well. Incorrect spelling is another frequent problem for Roblox gamers. The code must be entered just as it appears for it to work. Last but not least, certain codes have strict level requirements or work only during seasonal events.
How to increase stats in Peroxide fast
Using the gym is the fastest way to increase your stats in Peroxide. Once you earn 50 Yen, you can talk to the Gym Bouncer and buy a membership. This membership will grant you access to the gym and many different mini-games that you can play to boost your strength, resistance, or speed. Lifting weights will improve your Vitality, running on a treadmill will improve your Agility, and hitting dummies will improve your Strength. You can join a better gym in Sole Society as you advance and start making more money.
What is Peroxide?
Peroxide is a Roblox roleplaying game based on the popular anime and manga series Bleach. In the beginning, you can choose between becoming a Hollow or a Soul Reaper. You can gain experience by killing mobs, and you will get to choose a new move every three levels. Later, you can upgrade these abilities to lower their cooldown. Even though the game seems simple, mastering your fighting skill and landing those uppercuts can be tricky, but all you need to do is practice. You can either play solo or invite your friends to the party and do Invasion Missions together.
