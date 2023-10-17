King Legacy Codes (October 2023)

I’ve always been a big fan of One Piece, and playing King Legacy on Roblox took me on a thrilling voyage across seas where I fought sea monsters, pirates, and other players to earn fantastic loot. If you want to become the best pirate out there, this game is the perfect choice, so grab a bottle of rum and dive into an amazing treasure-seeking adventure.

In the beginning, defeating Soldiers was pretty easy. Still, Clown Pirates were a bit more challenging, so I hunted for King Legacy codes to help me get Cash, Gems, and experience boosts to buy better weapons, level up more quickly, and set sail for brand-new naval shenanigans! If you like pirate-themed Roblox games, check out another favorite of mine—King of Sea, and take a peek at our active King of Sea codes list for some free goodies to help you on your pirate journey in that experience!

All King Legacy Codes List

King Legacy Codes (Working)

Sub2Leepungg —Redeem for a 30-min free 2x EXP and 10 Gems (New)

—Redeem for a 30-min free 2x EXP and 10 Gems 2MFAV —Redeem for a Stats Reset (New)

—Redeem for a Stats Reset Update4.7 —Redeem for 20 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 20 Gems Peodiz —Redeem for 100k Cash

—Redeem for 100k Cash DinoxLive—Redeem for 100k Cash

King Legacy Codes (Expired)

3xilescha1r

2023

QuakeQuake

UPDATE4.0.2

1MFAV

Shadow

700KFAV

1MLikes

MIUMA

Update4.6YAY

Threeramate

String

UPDATE4

TanTaiGaming

300KFAV

Update3

550KLIKES

200MVISITS

GasGas

800KFAV

BestEvil

90KFavorites

250KLIKES

60MVISITS

35MVisit

Update3_17

KingPieceComeBack

20MVisit

UPDATE4.5.2

900KFAV

THXFOR1BVISIT

70KLIKES

500KLIKES

950KLIKES

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

REDBIRD

900KLIKES

45KLIKES

150KLIKES

Merry Christmas

Update2_17

50KLIKES

300MVISITS

BeckComeBack

delayedchristmas2022

BeckyStyle

500KFAV

Thx4Waiting

OpOp

lagshallnotpass

650KLIKES

100KFAV

2BVisits

Update2_16

600KFAV

UPDATE4.5.3

23kLike

400KLIKES

Brachio

45MVISIT

80MVISITS

UPDATE4.5.0

UPDATE3.5

26kLikes

22kLike

UpdateGem

HYDRAGLYPHICS

Snow

Peerapat

Makalov

NewDragon

300KLIKES

How to redeem codes in King Legacy

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes and claim your free goodies in King Legacy:

Launch King Legacy in Roblox. Click the Menu button in the top left corner of the screen. Choose Settings in the menu. Type the code exactly as it appears in the list above in the text box that says Enter Code. Press the Use button to submit the code and claim the rewards!

How can you get more King Legacy codes?

The best way to get new Kings Legacy codes is to press CTRL+D to bookmark this article and return from time to time. We are on the lookout for new codes every day, and we will update our list as soon as we find new ones.

If you want to search for new codes on your own, you can join the official King Legacy Discord or follow the game developers on X (@PlayKingLegacy) for all the latest news and updates.

Why are my King Legacy codes not working?

You can try a few different things if your King Legacy codes don’t work. Make sure you type the code you want to use precisely, paying close attention to capitalization. If you mistype it, the code won’t work. You can always avoid that issue altogether if you copy and paste codes instead.

Another possible cause for your troubles with codes is that they may have expired, and some expire sooner than others. If you notice a code that is no longer working, please inform us in the comments, and we will update our lists.

How to get more rewards in King Legacy

If you have already redeemed all the codes, the only other option for free prizes is daily login rewards. Come back to the game every day to receive Gems, Uncommon Fruit, or uncommon and rare materials, and try to keep your streak for better awards each day.

What is King Legacy?

King Legacy is a Roblox game based on the popular anime One Piece, where you can select to be a marine or pirate and gather many riches. You must complete quests and level up your character to buy your first boat to embark on your journey to other islands. Mind the level of your enemies, as some of them might be too strong to defeat. Occasionally, you may encounter hostile players who might attack you, so remember to find as many different Fruits as possible to get more power and special abilities.

