King of Sea is a Roblox game that allows players to fulfill their dreams of becoming a pirate and setting out on an adventure across the high seas. Players can also take on other roles that give them a chance to experience new content in the game. One of the main goals of King of Sea is to upgrade your character with new abilities, weapons, and gear.

While players can always grind out the game to earn all of these upgrades, King of Sea takes advantage of a code system that allows players to earn free rewards. The codes mainly give players Beli, the in-game currency, but also hand out Devil Fruits and other boons. To see all of the active codes for King of Sea, keep reading the guide below.

Active King of Sea Codes (April 2023)

We have confirmed these codes to be working as of April 2023. They can expire at any time, so redeem them as soon as possible.

HappyEaster2 — 10,000 Beli

— 10,000 Beli UPDATE2 — 3,000 Beli

— 3,000 Beli Sorry — 3,000 Beli

— 3,000 Beli Sorry1 — 10,000 Beli

— 10,000 Beli Reset — Ability to reset Stats

— Ability to reset Stats Reset2 — Ability to reset Stats

— Ability to reset Stats ResetUpdate2 — Ability to reset Stats

— Ability to reset Stats FreeFruit — 3,000 Beli and Devil Fruits

To redeem any one of these codes in King of Sea, you need to launch the game and then make your way to the main menu screen. Here, you need to click on “Settings” and then click the “Codes” option from the left-hand side of the screen. Enter one of the active codes in the text box, click “Confirm,” and that reward will be added to your account.