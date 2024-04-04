Midnight Chasers Highway Racing codes (April 2024)

You can cruise down the highway in Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing all night long. Be fast and furious, defeating players to reach the top of the leaderboard. Collect vehicles with money you earn by driving, but don’t forget to redeem codes.

Recommended Videos

Use Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes to get free Cash and buy more cars. Be the top driver in the car showcase meetups and make others jealous with your vast collection of vehicles. If you want to take another exciting game out for a spin, check out our list of The Ride codes for more freebies!

All Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes list

Active Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes

ThanksFor15000 —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash ThxFor5Mil!—Redeem for 30k Cash

Expired Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes show more ThxFor3Mil

HappyNewYear!

NewMap!

BigUpdate!

ThanksFor3000

ThanksFor100

MobileBack!

Release!

CarsUpdate

Race!

Update show less

How to redeem codes in Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing

Our tutorial below will show you how to redeem codes in Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing in no time:

Press Redeem to obtain your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing in Roblox. Press the tag icon in the lower-left corner to open the shop. Go into the Codes tab. Type the code into the Enter a code text field. Click Redeem and claim your freebies.

How to get more Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes

You can check out the Midnight In-Dev Discord and the official X account (@MidnightInDev) if you want to find the latest Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes by yourself. However, filtering out irrelevant information to dig out codes takes a lot of work. If you want to avoid wasting time, bookmark this page and revisit it occasionally to check our regularly updated list of codes.

Why are my Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes not working?

Making typos while entering Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes will prevent you from claiming free goodies. Instead of typing codes in, you should copy them directly from this article and paste them into the game to save yourself the trouble. If you’re still facing issues, then you’ve probably run into an outdated code. Inform us about any expired codes you find, and we will check them out and revise our lists.

Other ways to get free rewards in Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing

You don’t have to worry about running out of freebies because Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing codes are one of the several features that provide free rewards in this game. You can claim playtime rewards as you spend time playing, and the best part is that they reset after you come back. Joining the official Roblox group will grant you a 25% Cash Boost.

What is Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing?

Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing is a Roblox car racing game in which you compete with other drivers to win first place. The roads are crowded with vehicles, creating a lively atmosphere as you speed past other players to earn Cash. You can also host meetups and showcase your vast collection of cars and motorcycles.

If you want to get your hands on other free Roblox goodies, check out our list of Driving Empire codes and the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more