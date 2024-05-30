7DS Grand Cross codes (May 2024)

Updated May 30, 2024: Added new codes!
Years after The Seven Deadly Sins ended, I was aching to see some familiar faces again. 7DS: Grand Cross took me on a ride full of excitement and nostalgia. As soon as I saw Hawk leading me through the tutorial, I knew I was in for some good time.
Since I was hungry for free rewards as Merlin is gluttonous for knowledge, immediately looking for 7DS: Grand Cross codes was a must. They turned out to be a good investment, letting me claim a ton of Diamonds, Evolution Pendants, and various other handy resources. After you claim everything available, why not check out our list of Fairy Tail Fierce Fight codes to get more freebies in another anime-inspired game?
All 7DS: Grand Cross codes list
7DS: Grand Cross codes (Working)
- 7DSULTRA—Redeem for 50 SSR Evolution Pendants
- 7DS30DIA—Redeem for 30 Diamonds
- 7DSROYAL—Redeem for 10 Diamonds
- romantic—Redeem for 5 Super Awakening Coins
- sacrifice—Redeem for 100 Demon’s Energy
- thecrown—Redeem for 10 Diamonds
- 5tharigato—Redeem for 100 Demonic Beast Bellmoth’s Core
- 5thfesta—Redeem for 5 Super Awakening Coins
- 7ds5thanniv—Redeem for 5 SSR Evolution Pendants
- 7DSULTRA
- 7dsmail
- 7dsgownad
- 7dselmel
- 7dswelove
- 7dsgift4u
- 7dsnewgift
- 7DS1Year
- 7DS100
- 7dsdia
- 20221124
- Assassin
- 7dstogether
- 7DSFATEOFTHEGODS
- THE1ULTIMATE
- 3000dlmerci
- DRAWER
- LIKE7DS
- Knights
- fiatlux
- ITBE2020
- dem0n
- LvMeli
- LOVE7DS
- GC3halffesta
- Festival
- Eikthyrnir
How to redeem codes in 7DS: Grand Cross
Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in 7DS: Grand Cross:
- Launch 7DS: Grand Cross on your device.
- Complete the tutorial if you’re playing the game for the first time.
- Tap the Menu cogwheel icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
- Select the Misc. option in the new menu.
- Click the Coupons button.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Hit Use to get your rewards.
How to get more 7DS: Grand Cross codes
Bookmarking this page is the most convenient way of getting 7DS: Grand Cross codes because we’re checking the game’s social media accounts daily. Just remember to visit occasionally to pick up all the latest rewards.
Scouring the official sources on your own is a more time-consuming route, but if you enjoy hunting for codes, take a look at the following profiles:
Why are my 7DS: Grand Cross codes not working?
The system won’t accept your 7DS: Grand Cross code if you don’t type it correctly. If you get the Invalid code error message, double-check your spelling first. To avoid typos altogether, copy and paste the code into the game.
Your issue may be caused by an expired code as well. 7DS: Grand Cross codes only last for a limited time, so be quick and redeem them as soon as possible.
Other ways to get free rewards in 7DS: Grand Cross
Even though 7DS: Grand Cross codes give amazing freebies, keep visiting your in-game inbox often. Not only does the developer distribute free rewards during updates and events, but you can also claim free daily items and bundles in exchange for watching the ads. You can also pick up your check-in rewards for free and complete a ton of fun quests if you’re hungry for more prizes.
What is 7DS: Grand Cross?
Loosely following the storyline of the popular The Seven Deadly Sins anime, 7DS: Grand Cross is a free mobile game centered around a strategic skill card battle system. Explore both beautiful and dangerous lands of Britannia on a quest to assemble the squad of Seven Deadly Sins. Face the Holy Knights and Demonic Beasts in exciting combat, summon new characters, and use their unique skill sets to win.
