Fairy Tail Fierce Fight codes (May 2024

Updated May 21, 2024: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

In Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight, you get to experience key events and battles from the well-loved Fairy Tail anime series. However, defeating super-challenging opponents, such as Oracion Seis and Underworld King Mard Geer, requires you to have a strong team of wizards.

To make sure your squad is undefeatable, you need to keep upgrading your characters. This can be a challenge unless you take advantage of Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes. Redeem the codes listed below to get Coins, Gear Enhancing Stones, Recruit Coupons, and many other free items that will facilitate your progress. If you want to try out a mobile game with a medieval fantasy theme, check out our articles with Astra Knights of Veda codes to learn how to obtain freebies.

All Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes list

Working Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes

VIP666 —Redeem for 100 Gear Enhancing Stones, 4 Advanced EXP Books, and 10 Elite Recruit Coupons

—Redeem for 100 Gear Enhancing Stones, 4 Advanced EXP Books, and 10 Elite Recruit Coupons VIP888 —Redeem for 50k Coins, 100 Gear Enhancing Stones, 10 Normal Recruit Coupons, and a Selective SR Ticket

—Redeem for 50k Coins, 100 Gear Enhancing Stones, 10 Normal Recruit Coupons, and a Selective SR Ticket 0401—Redeem for a Random Limited Recruit Coupon Chest

Expired Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes

There are currently no expired Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes.

How to redeem codes in Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight

Follow the steps below to redeem codes in Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight (available on Google Play and App Store):

Click here to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap on the avatar picture in the top-left corner of the screen. Tap the Redeem Giftpack option. Enter your code into the Please enter the code text box. Tap on Confirm to receive freebies.

How to get more Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes

You can scroll through the FAIRY TAIL: Fierce Fight Facebook page or the game’s official X account (@FairyTailFF_TC) to look for Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes, but this isn’t the most convenient option. Instead of spending hours doing all the work on your own, save this article. We do thorough research every day to ensure our list contains all the active codes, so come back often to check if there’s anything new.

Why are my Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes not working?

If you mistype Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight codes, the game won’t accept them, and you won’t get rewards. To avoid making spelling errors, copy the code you want to use and paste it into the appropriate text box in the game. If you don’t see any freebies, the code has most likely expired. Make sure you act quickly and claim free items before the code becomes invalid.

Other ways to get free rewards in Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight

If the freebies you obtained by redeeming Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight aren’t enough, there’s no need to worry. The game is really generous when it comes to rewards. You can get a ton of free items by claiming daily login rewards, completing the main quests, and collecting stage rewards. You will also get extra freebies for leveling up.

What is Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight?

Fairy Tail: Fierce Fight is an ARPG title inspired by the world of the super popular Fairy Tail anime series. Engage in battles with over 40 characters from the series, form teams of wizards, and use the advantage of their unique abilities to progress through various quests and battles. Enhance your characters’ skills and strategically create more powerful teams to take on more challenging opponents.

If you enjoy mobile games and want to try out another popular title, check out our list of Marvel Strike Force codes to find out how to get freebies. You can also browse through the rest of our Codes section if you want to find free rewards for other games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more