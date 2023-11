Project Polaro codes (November 2023)

Pokémon-mania knows no bounds! While Scarlet and Violet offer tons of fun, I often catch myself nostalgic for the charming pixel art of the older Gameboy titles. Project Polaro is a Roblox experience that captures that feel perfectly, making it an excellent choice for long-term Pokémon fanatics.

Mixing typical Roblox elements with the well-known Pokémon formula creates fresh results in this game—aside from gacha-styled Spins, which get frustrating quickly. Redeeming Project Polaro codes will make this feature enjoyable by letting you stock up on Spins and increase your chances of rolling good rewards. To collect more virtual animals, visit our Creatures of Sonaria codes and claim more freebies!

All Project Polaro codes list

Project Polaro codes (Working)

LEZZBACK —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) (New)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) G4MER4UPLOAD —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) G4MER4UPLOAD3 —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) WEFPED—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (5 badges required)

Project Polaro codes (Expired)

NEWUPLOADEDLOL —Redeem for Spins (2 Ultra Spins 8 badges required)

—Redeem for Spins (2 Ultra Spins 8 badges required) FIXEDLOLMB —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (3 badges required, tradable)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (3 badges required, tradable) PART2HALLOWEEN —Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (8 badges required) WEAREBACKBOYS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) 50KMEMBS —Redeem for 2 Ultra Spins (4 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Ultra Spins (4 badges required) POLAROEVENTS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required) ROBLOXISBACK —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (2 badges required) COMEJOINUS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin P0LAROEVENTS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required) PAMPAMPAM —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required) S4RRYGUYS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) HALLOWEENUPD —Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (2 badges required) BACK4FP —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required) NEWGAMELINKLOL —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required) C0UNT —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (2 badges required) FLYHIGH —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) S0RR4 —Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (7 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (7 badges required) R33LP —Redeem for 2 Ultra Spins (7 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Ultra Spins (7 badges required) 47KMEMBERS —Redeem for 2 Upgraded Spins (7 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Upgraded Spins (7 badges required) ORIGINALEVENT —Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (8 badges required) R3UPLOADED —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) LOVEYALL —Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (8 badges required) 45KMEMBERS —Redeem for 2 Skin Spin (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Skin Spin (8 badges required) BYEBYE —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (badges required) 5KPLRON —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 Badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 Badges required) 3KPLRON —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) NEWBOT —Redeem for 1 Upgraded Spin (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Upgraded Spin (2 badges required) 40KMEMBERS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) ON3K —Redeem for 1 Normal Spin (1 badge required)

—Redeem for 1 Normal Spin (1 badge required) UPDHYPE —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (8 badges required) BETAPOLARO3 —Redeem for 2 Casino Tickets (8 Badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Casino Tickets (8 Badges required) LEAGUE —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (7 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (7 badges required) LETMECOOK —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) BETAPOLARO2 —Redeem for 2 Casino Tickets (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Casino Tickets (8 badges required) BETAPOLARO —Redeem for 2 Casino Tickets (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Casino Tickets (8 badges required) VERYCOOLNOW —Redeem for 1 Casino Ticket (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Casino Ticket (8 badges required) 39KMEMBERS —Redeem for 2 Upgraded Spins (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Upgraded Spins (6 badges required) NEWBOTEZ —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (5 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (5 badges required) 38KMEMBERS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) AURAUPDATE —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) NEWAURAS2 —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (6 badges required) NEWAURAS —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (6 Badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (6 Badges required) SORRYGUYS —Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (6 badges required) WEGOTDELETED —Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Skin Spins (6 badges required) 37KMEMBERS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (5 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (5 badges required) GOOD5CODE —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) GOOD4CODE —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) FIXES4NOW —Redeem for 1 Upgraded Spin (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Upgraded Spin (2 badges required) TRASHCODEB —Redeem for 1 Upgraded Spin (2 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Upgraded Spin (2 badges required) 36KMEMBERS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) MUSICSYSTEM —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (4 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (4 badges required) 35KMEMBERS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) NEWGAMNOW —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (4 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (4 badges required) 34KMEMBERS —Redeem for 4 Upgraded Spins (4 badges required)

—Redeem for 4 Upgraded Spins (4 badges required) 9KPEAKED —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (4 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (4 badges required) 7KPLR —Redeem for 2 Ultra Spins (7 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Ultra Spins (7 badges required) 8KPLR —Redeem for 2 Ultra Spins (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Ultra Spins (8 badges required) 6KPLR —Redeem for 2 Ultra Spins (5 badges required)

—Redeem for 2 Ultra Spins (5 badges required) G4MEDOWN —Redeem for 3 Skin Spins (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 3 Skin Spins (8 badges required) 33KMEMBERS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (4 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (4 badges required) GGUPD —Redeem for 3 Ultra Spin (8 badges required)

—Redeem for 3 Ultra Spin (8 badges required) 1UPDATENEW —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (6 badges required) 8KONAGAIN —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (6 badges required) 32KMEMBERS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (4 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (4 badges required) 31KMEMBERS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (5 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (5 badges required) SK7K —Redeem for 1 Skin Roulette Spin (5 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Roulette Spin (5 badges required) 30KMEMBERS —Redeem for 3 Ultra Spins (5 badges required)

—Redeem for 3 Ultra Spins (5 badges required) SK6K —Redeem for 1 Skin Roulette Spin (5 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Roulette Spin (5 badges required) SKINSPINS —Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (7 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Skin Spin (7 badges required) GO4UPD —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (4 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (4 badges required) UPNDOWN —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (3 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (3 badges required) SORRY4SHUTD —Redeem for 3 Ultra Spins (6 badges required)

—Redeem for 3 Ultra Spins (6 badges required) LATE9K —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (3 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (3 badges required) THXGUYS —Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (5 badges required)

—Redeem for 1 Ultra Spin (5 badges required) MOREPVPUPD —Redeem code for free rewards

—Redeem code for free rewards ROAD2K —Redeem code for 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (5 badges required)

—Redeem code for 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (5 badges required) N3WROULETTE —Redeem code for 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (7 badges required)

—Redeem code for 1 Ultra Roulette Spin (7 badges required) NR1GAME —Redeem code for Shint Yveltal (4 badges required)

—Redeem code for Shint Yveltal (4 badges required) 1KREACTS —Redeem code for 1 Upgraded Spin

—Redeem code for 1 Upgraded Spin 100KMEMBERS —Redeem code for 2 Ultra Spins (11 badges required)

—Redeem code for 2 Ultra Spins (11 badges required) ERR0R —Redeem code for 3 Upgraded Spins (7 badges required)

—Redeem code for 3 Upgraded Spins (7 badges required) N3WGROUP —Redeem code for 1 Normal Spin (4 badges required)

—Redeem code for 1 Normal Spin (4 badges required) PVPSOON —Redeem code for 1 Upgraded Spin (4 badges required)

—Redeem code for 1 Upgraded Spin (4 badges required) NEVERDELETED —Redeem code for 1 Upgraded Spin (4 badges required)

—Redeem code for 1 Upgraded Spin (4 badges required) UPGR4D3 —Redeem code for 2 Ultra Spins (9 badges required)

—Redeem code for 2 Ultra Spins (9 badges required) H0ST —Redeem code for 1 Upgraded Spin (7 badges required)

—Redeem code for 1 Upgraded Spin (7 badges required) N0TD0WN —Redeem code for 1 Normal Spin (1 badge required)

—Redeem code for 1 Normal Spin (1 badge required) NewUpdate —Redeem code for Delta Lucario

—Redeem code for Delta Lucario 1KHYPE —Redeem code for Shiny Dragapult

—Redeem code for Shiny Dragapult MEGAUPDATE —Redeem code for Shiny Grimmsnarl

—Redeem code for Shiny Grimmsnarl FreeLegend —Redeem code for Moltres

—Redeem code for Moltres FreeShiny —Redeem code for Shiny Salamence

—Redeem code for Shiny Salamence FreeSkin —Redeem code for Solidified Bisharp

—Redeem code for Solidified Bisharp Summer —Redeem code for Zeraora

—Redeem code for Zeraora CoolUpd —Redeem code for Rainbow Victini

—Redeem code for Rainbow Victini SHADOW —Redeem code for Shadow Lugia

—Redeem code for Shadow Lugia FIXES —Redeem code for Shiny Darkrai

—Redeem code for Shiny Darkrai SP00KY —Redeem code for Halloween Rayquaza

—Redeem code for Halloween Rayquaza R3VAMP —Redeem code for Galarian Lugia

—Redeem code for Galarian Lugia RARES —Redeem code for Marshadow

—Redeem code for Marshadow F1X3S —Redeem code for Shiny Kyurem

—Redeem code for Shiny Kyurem 2KPLAY —Redeem code for Shiny Kyogre

—Redeem code for Shiny Kyogre 4NDR31 —Redeem code for Shiny Groudon

—Redeem code for Shiny Groudon 1MVISITS —Redeem code for Shiny Mewtwo

—Redeem code for Shiny Mewtwo PR3S3NT —Redeem code for Present Crustle

—Redeem code for Present Crustle S4NT4 —Redeem code for Santa Slaking

—Redeem code for Santa Slaking SN0WM4N —Redeem code for Snowman Magearna

—Redeem code for Snowman Magearna DEETERSUCKS —Redeem code for Shiny Terrakion

—Redeem code for Shiny Terrakion LOVERBOY —Redeem code for Shiny Virizion

—Redeem code for Shiny Virizion L0VEYOU —Redeem code for Shiny Cobalion

—Redeem code for Shiny Cobalion 10KMEMBERS —Redeem code for Shiny Keldeo

—Redeem code for Shiny Keldeo TR33 —Redeem code for 1 Gift

—Redeem code for 1 Gift M0NEY —Redeem code for 3,000,000 Money

—Redeem code for 3,000,000 Money D3LETION —Redeem code for 1 Upgraded Roulette Spin

—Redeem code for 1 Upgraded Roulette Spin 2KPLAYS —Redeem code for 1 Ultra Roulette Spin

—Redeem code for 1 Ultra Roulette Spin 4KPLAYS —Redeem code for 1 Ultra Roulette Spin

—Redeem code for 1 Ultra Roulette Spin 5KPLAYS —Redeem code for 2 Ultra Roulette Spin

—Redeem code for 2 Ultra Roulette Spin WELOVEDRAMA —Redeem code for 1 Ultra Roulette Spin

—Redeem code for 1 Ultra Roulette Spin HAPPYNEWYEAR—Redeem code for 3 Ultra Roulette Spin

How to redeem codes in Project Polaro

Redeeming codes in Project Polaro is trickier than in your average Roblox experience. You must collect at least one Gym Badge to access the code redemption feature. After you conquer your first gym, follow the steps below:

Collect the Boulder Badge to unlock the code redemption feature | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Project Polaro in Roblox. Click on the blue Menu button on the left side of the screen. Press the Codes button. Enter your working code into the text box. Click Redeem to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Project Polaro codes?

The central hub for Project Polaro codes and other information about the game is the official Project Polaro Discord server. It’s a fantastic place to meet other fans and join exciting giveaways!

The downside is that you’ll need to scour hundreds of messages searching for codes. Consider bookmarking this article to get them quickly without Discord detours. We look for the latest codes daily, so visit often to ensure you’ll get all the available free goodies.

Why are my Project Polaro codes not working?

If you can’t find the code redemption feature, you need to earn at least one Badge to access it. You can claim it by defeating Brock at the Gym located in Pewter City. Additionally, many codes for Project Polaro have specific requirements you have to meet, such as a certain number of badges. In such cases, we’ll note what you need to do.

Other common problems lie in incorrect spelling and invalid codes. Always double-check your spelling first. If that doesn’t fix your troubles with codes, it indicates that the code you’re trying to redeem has probably expired. If you notice an expired code, contact us so we can update our lists.

Other ways to get free rewards in Project Polaro

Aside from Project Polaro codes, there are only as many ways to get more free goodies. If you’re tired of battling for EXP, join the official Project Polaro Discord server linked above. Go to the giveaway channel where the developers raffle exclusive Skins and even Robux to the lucky players.

What is Project Polaro?

Project Polaro is a Roblox experience borrowing inspiration from the beloved Pokémon franchise. Start your journey as a rookie trainer by picking one of the three starters. Travel across the world, meet new friends and foes, and train your companions for challenging combat. Can you complete your Dex and become the very best?

Need more freebies for other Roblox games? Explore our Roblox Codes section and grab plenty of prizes in all your favorite experiences!