Project Baki 3 codes (March 2024)

Break someone’s arms with your eyeballs and manifest a praying mantis to fight to the death. All of these iconic moments and more are possible in Project Baki 3. However, if you want to defeat Yujiro Hanma, you’ll need some help.

Recommended Videos

Based on the hit series Baki the Grappler, this Roblox experience is a ruthless fighting game where every second can mean the difference between being the strongest and losing everything. To help you stay the most powerful, Project Baki 3 codes get you freebies such as Yen, Stat Resets, Rerolls, and other valuable items. If you want to test your might in another anime game, check out our Anime Stars Simulator codes list for even more goodies!

All Project Baki 3 codes list

Project Baki 3 codes (Active)

TWITTER17 —Redeem for 1.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets (New)

—Redeem for 1.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets ARROWPLS —Redeem for Stand Arrows (New)

—Redeem for Stand Arrows STRONGMAN —Redeem for 1.5M Yen and 4 Stat Resets

—Redeem for 1.5M Yen and 4 Stat Resets 2024 —Redeem for 6,543,210 Yen

—Redeem for 6,543,210 Yen YASHARESET —Redeem for Yasha Reset CD

—Redeem for Yasha Reset CD ISTHISREAL —Redeem for 5 Stat Resets, 5M Yen, and a Title

—Redeem for 5 Stat Resets, 5M Yen, and a Title FREEYENTIME —Redeem for 5M Yen

—Redeem for 5M Yen MJ1KFOLLOWS —Redeem for 5M Yen, 5 Stat Resets, and 10 Color Rerolls

—Redeem for 5M Yen, 5 Stat Resets, and 10 Color Rerolls CODENOWORELSE —Redeem for EXP (new players) or Yen (experienced players)

—Redeem for EXP (new players) or Yen (experienced players) BIG60K —Redeem for 2M Yen

—Redeem for 2M Yen SKINUPDATE —Redeem for 150 Spirit Thread, 1 Skin Pull, Stat Resets, and 250k Yen

—Redeem for 150 Spirit Thread, 1 Skin Pull, Stat Resets, and 250k Yen CREATOROWEN —Redeem for 5M Yen

—Redeem for 5M Yen WERESOBACK —Redeem for 5 Stat Resets and 5M Yen

—Redeem for 5 Stat Resets and 5M Yen SEEYUH —Redeem for 6M EXP

—Redeem for 6M EXP SECRETCODY —Redeem for New Titles

—Redeem for New Titles SHADOWMANFIXED—Redeem for 5M Yen

Project Baki 3 codes (Expired)

show more LIONPRIDEBABY

GOJOPACK

SAMNKURE

ALLMIGHTGONE

49KLIKES!

GOHANSOON

TIKTOKFAMOUS

54KLIKESAMAZING

LATEJULY4THUPDATE

52KLIKES!

ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR

THREEKAYNOWAY

SHAWNANDWISE

MAJIMAPLS

YUMYUMSAUCE

CODESFIXED

AKOYAFIX

ROBLOXBACK

CHAPTER236

TWITTER14

NATSU3AM

FREEYEN

GOJONERF

AKIYAMAISHERE

50KLIKESRELICRESET

TOJIF

RYOMABABY

YUTANRIKA

TIKTOK800

BUUCHANCE

MONKEYMODE

500TIKTOK

DEVILANDTOPH

ILOVETHAILAND

50KLIKES!

COLDESTWINTER

STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED

FAZBEAR

TWITTER15

YUTAJOGOW

PB3

PICKLEJAR

ECLIPSESUMMON

BAKI2BESTGAME

TIKTOK1K

55KLIKESWOW

TURKEYDAYYIP

WETHEBESTNOCAP

MUGMAN

50KMEMBERS

RELICRESTTIME

SHAKE

YAGAMIVIBING!

51KLIKES!

COPYTECH

53KLIKESWOW

MOREMORECODES

TWITTERGUY

YAKUZAPARTTWO

50KLIKESSMITEME

OGNIKOCHANCE

YOMICHANCE show less

How to redeem codes in Project Baki 3

To redeem codes in Project Baki 3, follow the instructions below:

Click here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Project Baki 3 on Roblox. Press the cogwheel button in the bottom-left corner. Enter the code in the Redeem Code text box. Press Enter and get your free goodies.

How to get more Project Baki 3 codes

We update the list of active Project Baki 3 codes as soon as new codes become available, so make sure to bookmark this article (CTRL+D). However, if you’re going to research on your own, you can follow the official X account (@SquidyCakez), the Project Baki Roblox group, and the official Project Baki Discord server.

Why are my Project Baki 3 codes not working?

Your Project Baki 3 codes are not working for two likely reasons. The first and most common reason is misspelling. Double-check for typos. These codes have special characters, numbers, and capitalized letters. The easiest way to avoid this problem is to copy and paste the code directly from the article into the redemption text box in the game.

The other possible issue you might be encountering is the codes expiring. Redeem all the codes as soon as possible to avoid this problem.

Other ways to get free rewards in Project Baki 3

Besides redeeming Project Baki 3 codes, the best way to get free rewards is to do in-game missions and jobs. Finishing jobs inside the City will grant you enough Yen to boost your stats so you can fight and win against other players.

Another way is to join the Project Baki Discord server. The developer organizes community events fairly often with all kinds of rewards and freebies!

What is Project Baki 3?

Project Baki 3 is the most faithful Roblox adaptation of the hit manga and anime Baki the Grappler. Besides thrilling combat that focuses on mechanical skills, the game does an incredible job of showcasing what life would be like in the Baki universe. You have the opportunity to choose between embracing your inner shut-in and focusing solely on your combat skills or getting a job to finance your gym membership, having a healthy diet, and finding alternative ways of becoming the strongest human on the planet.

If you love anime-inspired Roblox games, check out our list of Blox Fruit but Bad codes to get freebies and goodies! If you want free items in other titles, head over to our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more