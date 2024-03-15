Project Baki 3 codes (March 2024)

Break someone’s arms with your eyeballs and manifest a praying mantis to fight to the death. All of these iconic moments and more are possible in Project Baki 3. However, if you want to defeat Yujiro Hanma, you’ll need some help.
Based on the hit series Baki the Grappler, this Roblox experience is a ruthless fighting game where every second can mean the difference between being the strongest and losing everything. To help you stay the most powerful, Project Baki 3 codes get you freebies such as Yen, Stat Resets, Rerolls, and other valuable items. If you want to test your might in another anime game, check out our Anime Stars Simulator codes list for even more goodies!
All Project Baki 3 codes list
Project Baki 3 codes (Active)
- TWITTER17—Redeem for 1.7M Yen and 7 Stat Resets (New)
- ARROWPLS—Redeem for Stand Arrows (New)
- STRONGMAN—Redeem for 1.5M Yen and 4 Stat Resets
- 2024—Redeem for 6,543,210 Yen
- YASHARESET—Redeem for Yasha Reset CD
- ISTHISREAL—Redeem for 5 Stat Resets, 5M Yen, and a Title
- FREEYENTIME—Redeem for 5M Yen
- MJ1KFOLLOWS—Redeem for 5M Yen, 5 Stat Resets, and 10 Color Rerolls
- CODENOWORELSE—Redeem for EXP (new players) or Yen (experienced players)
- BIG60K—Redeem for 2M Yen
- SKINUPDATE—Redeem for 150 Spirit Thread, 1 Skin Pull, Stat Resets, and 250k Yen
- CREATOROWEN—Redeem for 5M Yen
- WERESOBACK—Redeem for 5 Stat Resets and 5M Yen
- SEEYUH—Redeem for 6M EXP
- SECRETCODY—Redeem for New Titles
- SHADOWMANFIXED—Redeem for 5M Yen
Project Baki 3 codes (Expired)
- LIONPRIDEBABY
- GOJOPACK
- SAMNKURE
- ALLMIGHTGONE
- 49KLIKES!
- GOHANSOON
- TIKTOKFAMOUS
- 54KLIKESAMAZING
- LATEJULY4THUPDATE
- 52KLIKES!
- ALLMIGHTOURSAVIOUR
- THREEKAYNOWAY
- SHAWNANDWISE
- MAJIMAPLS
- YUMYUMSAUCE
- CODESFIXED
- AKOYAFIX
- ROBLOXBACK
- CHAPTER236
- TWITTER14
- NATSU3AM
- FREEYEN
- GOJONERF
- AKIYAMAISHERE
- 50KLIKESRELICRESET
- TOJIF
- RYOMABABY
- YUTANRIKA
- TIKTOK800
- BUUCHANCE
- MONKEYMODE
- 500TIKTOK
- DEVILANDTOPH
- ILOVETHAILAND
- 50KLIKES!
- COLDESTWINTER
- STATRESETSFORSOMEONETHATASKED
- FAZBEAR
- TWITTER15
- YUTAJOGOW
- PB3
- PICKLEJAR
- ECLIPSESUMMON
- BAKI2BESTGAME
- TIKTOK1K
- 55KLIKESWOW
- TURKEYDAYYIP
- WETHEBESTNOCAP
- MUGMAN
- 50KMEMBERS
- RELICRESTTIME
- SHAKE
- YAGAMIVIBING!
- 51KLIKES!
- COPYTECH
- 53KLIKESWOW
- MOREMORECODES
- TWITTERGUY
- YAKUZAPARTTWO
- 50KLIKESSMITEME
- OGNIKOCHANCE
- YOMICHANCE
How to redeem codes in Project Baki 3
To redeem codes in Project Baki 3, follow the instructions below:
- Launch Project Baki 3 on Roblox.
- Press the cogwheel button in the bottom-left corner.
- Enter the code in the Redeem Code text box.
- Press Enter and get your free goodies.
How to get more Project Baki 3 codes
We update the list of active Project Baki 3 codes as soon as new codes become available, so make sure to bookmark this article (CTRL+D). However, if you’re going to research on your own, you can follow the official X account (@SquidyCakez), the Project Baki Roblox group, and the official Project Baki Discord server.
Why are my Project Baki 3 codes not working?
Your Project Baki 3 codes are not working for two likely reasons. The first and most common reason is misspelling. Double-check for typos. These codes have special characters, numbers, and capitalized letters. The easiest way to avoid this problem is to copy and paste the code directly from the article into the redemption text box in the game.
The other possible issue you might be encountering is the codes expiring. Redeem all the codes as soon as possible to avoid this problem.
Other ways to get free rewards in Project Baki 3
Besides redeeming Project Baki 3 codes, the best way to get free rewards is to do in-game missions and jobs. Finishing jobs inside the City will grant you enough Yen to boost your stats so you can fight and win against other players.
Another way is to join the Project Baki Discord server. The developer organizes community events fairly often with all kinds of rewards and freebies!
What is Project Baki 3?
Project Baki 3 is the most faithful Roblox adaptation of the hit manga and anime Baki the Grappler. Besides thrilling combat that focuses on mechanical skills, the game does an incredible job of showcasing what life would be like in the Baki universe. You have the opportunity to choose between embracing your inner shut-in and focusing solely on your combat skills or getting a job to finance your gym membership, having a healthy diet, and finding alternative ways of becoming the strongest human on the planet.
