Anime Stars Simulator codes (March 2024)

The best things about Anime Stars Simulator are collecting anime heroes and traveling to different universes from my favorite series—what more could I wish for? Of course, it takes some effort to unlock portals, but I know a small trick.

Anime Stars Simulator codes are the perfect help if you ever get stuck. Instead of constantly grinding to get to the best places, you can use codes to unlock useful resources, like Potions, Cursed Notes, Yen, and other valuable items. If you want to annihilate foes threatening to destroy your base, check out our list of Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) codes to get free gems and other goodies in that game, too.

All Anime Stars Simulator codes list

Active Anime Stars Simulator codes

1MILLION —Redeem for Super Luck Potion, 5 Cursed Notes, Blue Spider Flower, and 50 Arena Gems

—Redeem for Super Luck Potion, 5 Cursed Notes, Blue Spider Flower, and 50 Arena Gems UPDATETWO —Redeem for 5 Cursed Notes and 3 Potions

—Redeem for 5 Cursed Notes and 3 Potions UPDATEONE —Redeem for 5 Cursed Notes and 3 Potions

—Redeem for 5 Cursed Notes and 3 Potions RUMBLING—Redeem for a 3x Super Luck Potion and 3 Cursed Notes

Expired Anime Stars Simulator codes

RELEASE

UPDATEVERYSOON

How to redeem codes in Anime Stars Simulator

To redeem codes in Anime Stars Simulator, use our handy guide below:

Click the green arrow to claim your rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Stars Simulator in Roblox. Click the blue Twitter bird icon to open the code redemption box. Enter the code into the text box. Press the green arrow to claim the reward.

How to get more Anime Stars Simulator codes

If you want to know when the developer releases new Anime Stars Simulator codes, check out the BlackStar Discord, X account (@BlackStarRB), and the By. Roblox group. But be mindful that you’ll have to spend a lot of time filtering out unrelated content to find new codes. To avoid this, you can save this page and open it from time to time to check our list of codes for new drops, since we hunt for them every day for your convenience.

Why are my Anime Stars Simulator codes not working?

Entering Anime Stars Simulator codes can lead to spelling mistakes. The best way to avoid them is by copying and pasting codes from our article into the game. Also, Codes expire after some time, which can prevent you from getting goodies. If you find an inactive code, contact us, and we’ll double-check.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Stars Simulator

Anime Stars Simulator codes are handy, but you can get free Animons and more free goodies via daily rewards. You can also claim playtime rewards, use free spins, and claim group rewards after joining the Roblox group (linked above).

What is Anime Stars Simulator?

In Anime Stars Simulator, your goal is to collect Animons—heroes inspired by popular anime characters. With your anime companions, you can battle foes until you become the best Animon trainer on the server. Grab characters from your favorite shows like Naruto, Death Note, Dragon Ball, and many others.

