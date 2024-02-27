Champions TD codes (February 2024)

Keeping your base safe gets easier if your defense includes both Luffy and Batman! In Champions TD, you get to summon many popular anime and comic heroes to ensure your base stays intact. But summoning the most powerful units requires resources.

Luckily, you can redeem Champions TD codes to instantly get a lot of Coins, Gems, and Tickets, so you can equip the best warriors and obtain unique perks. Act quickly and redeem the below-listed codes before they expire to make sure you have enough resources to create the ultimate defense against powerful enemies! Want to try similar games? Head over to our Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) codes article to get freebies that will help you keep your base safe!

All Champions TD codes list

Champions TD codes (working)

LoveYou —Redeem for 40k Coins 2k Gems

—Redeem for 40k Coins 2k Gems THANKYOU —Redeem for 20k Coins

—Redeem for 20k Coins MOREMONEY —Redeem for 20k Coins 1.2k Gems

—Redeem for 20k Coins 1.2k Gems RELEASE—Redeem for 5k Coins and free Tickets

Champions TD codes (expired)

There are currently no expired Champions TD codes.

How to redeem codes in Champions TD

To redeem Champions TD codes easily, follow the steps below.

Walk towards the CODE sign to get your reward | Dot Esports

Open Champions TD on Roblox. Find and approach the Code fountain. Input a working code into the Enter codes here text box. Click Enter to claim your goodies.

How to get more Champions TD codes

You can check out the game developer’s X account (@MilzOTM) or join the Champions TD Discord server if you’d like to search for codes and other information regarding the game, but this can be a time-consuming process. Instead of spending hours scrolling through posts and messages, consider saving our article. We strive to keep our working list up-to-date, so come back from time to time to check if we found new codes.

Why are my Champions TD codes not working?

Making sure your spelling is a hundred percent correct when entering Champions TD codes is crucial since codes must be entered as they appear, or you won’t get the freebies. The simplest solution is to copy the codes from our list above and paste them into the game.

If your codes still don’t work, they are no longer valid. Codes expire sooner or later, so try to be fast and claim the goodies as soon as codes are released. Should you discover an inactive code on our working list, let us know so we can update the article.

Other ways to get free rewards in Champions TD

Have you already redeemed all the Champions TD codes and still need more freebies? You can take a breather in the AFK area and earn Coins for every minute you spend there. Another way to get more Coins and Gems is by claiming Daily rewards that get better every day, so try to keep the streak.

What is Champions TD?

Champions TD is a super fun tower defense game on Roblox where you can summon your favorite characters from anime series and comic books and create a powerful team that will protect your base. Strategically summon and place units to make sure enemies don’t reach your base. Collect Coins to get better units, and use Tickets to gain cool perks. And if you’re in need of additional resources, redeem the codes from our working list and summon the most powerful heroes stress-free!

