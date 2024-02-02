Blox Fruit But Bad codes (February 2024)

Blox Fruit But Bad is such a fun experience, especially for One Piece fans like me! Running around collecting fruits wasn’t enough to make my fighter strong enough to beat all the opponents, so I tried redeeming some codes.

Recommended Videos

Blox Fruit But Bad codes helped me obtain so many Coins! I used them to upgrade my character by purchasing various items and weapons, and I was ready to engage in combat with the most powerful players! If you’re also stuck and need more Coins for your progress, redeem the codes listed below (act quickly before they expire!). Also, check out our Blox Fruits codes article to get freebies for this experience, too!

All Blox Fruit But Bad codes list

Blox Fruit But Bad codes (working)

1kLikes —Redeem for 5K Coins

—Redeem for 5K Coins SorryShutdown —Redeem for 5K Coins

—Redeem for 5K Coins 500Likes —Redeem for 5K Coins

—Redeem for 5K Coins Update23 —Redeem for 5K Coins

—Redeem for 5K Coins 1MILVISITS!!! —Redeem for 25K Coins

—Redeem for 25K Coins 800!!! —Redeem for 5K Coins

—Redeem for 5K Coins SORRYFORPERM —Redeem for 5K Coins

—Redeem for 5K Coins LAW!!!—Redeem for 5K Coins

Blox Fruit But Bad codes (expired) show more 50Likes

KITSUNE

KingDragonReturns

Update24

200Likes

Update25

LikeTheGame

Blox Fruit

40Likes

20Likes

70Likes

30Likes

Update19

60Likes

450Fav show less

How to redeem codes in Blox Fruit But Bad

To redeem Blox Fruit But Bad codes quickly, follow the instructions below.

Click here to get your freebies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Blox Fruit But Bad on Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of your screen. Input working codes into the text box. Click on the green Redeem! button to get your goodies.

How to get more Blox Fruit But Bad codes

The game developer announces new Blox Fruit But Bad codes in the ™Blox Fruit But Worst Official Discord server, so consider joining if you’d like to search for codes by yourself. Note that this is a more difficult option, as you’ll have to browse through numerous channels and read hundreds of unrelated messages. The easiest solution is to save our article and come back occasionally to check if we added new codes to our list.

Why are my Blox Fruit But Bad codes not working?

One of the reasons why you’re not able to redeem certain Blox Fruit But Bad codes is that they have expired. Make sure you redeem the codes as soon as they’re added to avoid missing out on valuable goodies. Before assuming you’re dealing with an invalid code, though, check your spelling. If you’re inputting the codes manually, you might have made a typo or used the wrong case. To ensure the codes are entered correctly, copy them from our list above and paste them directly into the game.

Other ways to get free rewards in Blox Fruit But Bad

Redeeming Blox Fruit But Bad codes is the best way to obtain a lot of cha-ching quickly, but you can also earn extra Coins by finding and opening treasure chests all around the map. Additionally, join the above-linked Discord to participate in giveaways and special events that bring more prizes.

What is Blox Fruit But Bad?

Blox Fruit But Bad is a fun twist on the super popular Roblox game Blox Fruits. In this One-Piece-inspired PvP experience, you collect various fruits that spawn all around the map every 50 seconds. The more fruits you collect, the more unique abilities you’ll acquire. This will help you become strong enough to face even the most challenging opponents and win every fight. Fruits can also be used to purchase equipment upgrades, which will make your fighter even stronger.

If you’re interested in other games inspired by One Piece, check out our Z Piece codes article to get freebies, and if you need codes for other popular Roblox experiences, go to our Roblox codes section.