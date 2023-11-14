Creatures of Sonaria codes (November 2023)

Creatures of Sonaria is a Roblox survival game that takes place in a large, dynamic world filled with incredible locations. Every biome, from lush islands to dry, barren deserts, contains its own ecosystem full of odd animals just waiting to be found.

You can use these Creatures of Sonaria codes to get Mushrooms for buying additional creatures, Tokens for growing and upgrading them, and even Revive Tokens for helping you if you lose one of your favorite animals. If you would rather hunt for treasure than wild animals, take a peek at our Treasure Hunt Simulator codes article to get free goodies in that game as well.

All Creatures of Sonaria codes list

Creatures of Sonaria codes (Working)

REVERSEDEATH —Redeem for 1 Revive Token (New)

—Redeem for 1 Revive Token GrowBig—Redeem for 2 Max Growth Tokens

Creatures of Sonaria codes (Expired)

ANGELICSHELPER —Redeem for 1 Angelic’s Follower Signature Look

—Redeem for 1 Angelic’s Follower Signature Look WELCOMETORECODE —Redeem for 5 Random Gacha Spin Tokens

—Redeem for 5 Random Gacha Spin Tokens CAMPFIRECAMPOUT —Redeem for 1 Smore Cat Plushie

—Redeem for 1 Smore Cat Plushie IShatteredHim —Redeem for 1 Partial Growth Token

—Redeem for 1 Partial Growth Token ArbyYoutuber —Redeem for 250 Mushrooms

—Redeem for 250 Mushrooms RandomStoredCreatureToken —Redeem for 5 Random Trial Creature Tokens

—Redeem for 5 Random Trial Creature Tokens IllPerfectSonaria —Redeem for 1 Appearance Token

—Redeem for 1 Appearance Token SeekMe —Redeem for 1 Weak Glimmer Token

—Redeem for 1 Weak Glimmer Token MomotaYouTuber —Redeem for 250 Mushrooms

—Redeem for 250 Mushrooms RebusIsMine —Redeem for 1 Random Gacha Spin Token

—Redeem for 1 Random Gacha Spin Token DollfaceYoutuber —Redeem for 2 Revive Tokens

—Redeem for 2 Revive Tokens ZotoYoutuber—Redeem for 2 Revive Tokens

How to redeem codes in Creatures of Sonaria

Redeeming codes for free rewards in Creatures of Sonaria is easy. Follow our guide below:

Click here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Creatures of Sonaria in Roblox. Click on the blue gift icon in the bottom-left corner. Type the code into the Input code text box. Tap Redeem to claim your rewards!

How can you get more Creatures of Sonaria codes?

If you want to be the first one to find new Creatures of Sonaria codes, press CTRL+D to bookmark this page and return frequently. We will update this article as soon as new codes become available. Alternatively, you can join the official Creatures of Sonaria Discord to stay in touch with the community or follow the game developers on their official social media accounts:

Why are my Creatures of Sonaria codes not working?

Your Creatures of Sonaria codes might not work for several reasons. The codes can be outdated. Developers sometimes drop codes specifically for significant holidays or alongside timed events. These codes often work for a brief period. For that reason, redeem your codes as soon as you can to avoid missing out on freebies in the future.

You might also have a typo or a case of missing punctuation in your spelling as you try to claim free rewards. We always recommend copying codes from our list and pasting them straight into the game. You can then be sure that the codes you’re entering have no errors.

How to get other rewards in Creatures of Sonaria

If you have already claimed all Creatures of Sonaria codes and want more freebies, you should first check the Events at the bottom-right side of the menu. You can play several mini-games as time-limited events and receive special prizes. Secondly, you can claim Login Rewards such as spins, tokens, and more, so try to log in daily to keep your streak.

Furthermore, the developers often organize giveaways, so remember to check their Discord and X for a chance to win even more free goodies. Finally, make sure to pick up Mushrooms that spawn around the map, as they are used as currency, and you can buy more creatures once you collect enough.

What is Creatures of Sonaria?

Creatures of Sonaria is a Roblox experience where you play as a fantastic animal trying its best to survive in not-so-welcoming conditions. You will have to hunt prey, scavenge rare plants, and carefully control your diet. The presence of other players, who can be possible allies or hidden dangers, will require you to stay cautious, as meeting them can result in alliances or unexpected fights. To win this survival game, players must battle the forces of nature, overcome dangerous terrain, and outsmart their opponents.

