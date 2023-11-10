Treasure Hunt Simulator codes (November 2023)

What’s more satisfying than going from rags to riches in a mere moment? Treasure Hunt Simulator hands you a shovel and sends you on a thrilling expedition across the world. If you’re lucky, you’ll experience that sweet dopamine rush of uncovering shiny chests brimming with diamonds and gold.

As experienced treasure hunters, we found another secret—Treasure Hunt Simulator codes. As the story goes, you need starting capital to make more money, even in the treasure-hunting business. Redeeming codes will give you Coins, Gems, and Rerolls, granting you the best gear from the get-go. If you’ve built some muscle from all that digging, check out Arm Wrestle Simulator codes and grab more freebies in that game!

All Treasure Hunt Simulator codes list

Treasure Hunt Simulator codes (Working)

dino —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins Godly —Redeem for 5 Crates

—Redeem for 5 Crates freerubies —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems medieval —Redeem for 1 Crate and 1 Rebirth

—Redeem for 1 Crate and 1 Rebirth volcano —Redeem for 1 Rebirth and 1,000 Gems

—Redeem for 1 Rebirth and 1,000 Gems magma —Redeem for 10 Crates

—Redeem for 10 Crates v2update —Redeem for 500 Coins

—Redeem for 500 Coins 400klikes —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems Finally —Redeem for 1 Rebirth & 100 Gems

—Redeem for 1 Rebirth & 100 Gems intel —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins Martian —Redeem for 1 Rebirth & 300 Gems

—Redeem for 1 Rebirth & 300 Gems 200million —Redeem for 2 Rebirth & 200 Gems

—Redeem for 2 Rebirth & 200 Gems Launch —Redeem for 3,000 Gems

—Redeem for 3,000 Gems jailcity —Redeem for 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems

—Redeem for 1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems Moon —Redeem for 1 Rebirth & 500 Gems

—Redeem for 1 Rebirth & 500 Gems heart—Redeem for1 Rebirth & 1,000 Gems

Treasure Hunt Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Treasure Hunt Simulator codes.

How to redeem codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator

To redeem codes in Treasure Hunt Simulator, all you need to do is follow the steps below:

Find the code-redeeming option here | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Treasure Hunt Simulator in Roblox. Click the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. Enter your working code into the Type Code Here text box. Press Redeem and enjoy your rewards.

How can you get more Treasure Hunt Simulator codes?

The official HD Games Discord community and the developer’s X account (@HenryTheDev) are good places to dig for more Treasure Hunt Simulator codes. Since searching for chests is much more satisfying than scouring social media, we recommend bookmarking this article instead. We’re looking for codes daily so that you don’t have to, as we put them all in one convenient list.

Why are my Treasure Hunt Simulator codes not working?

Getting the Code not valid message when redeeming Treasure Hunt Simulator codes indicates you’ve probably run into one of the two common issues. Try double-checking your spelling first. Typos can happen to the best of us, so make sure your code looks exactly as on our list. If that seems fine, but the issue persists, it means your code has expired without notice from the developers. Leave us a comment so we can update our lists accordingly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Treasure Hunt Simulator

Aside from redeeming codes for Treasure Hunt Simulator, there are only so many ways to earn more freebies without rolling up your sleeves and grabbing a shovel. Joining the Treasure Hunt Simulator Fans group on Roblox will reward you with a permanent 10 percent Coins boost while selling sand. You can get extra goodies by claiming the Daily rewards and entering the giveaways in the Discord community linked above.

What is Treasure Hunt Simulator?

Treasure Hunt Simulator is a Roblox experience where you dig for lost chests on various excavation sites. It’s a never-ending cycle of earning money and using it to upgrade your shovel and backpack so you can get even richer. Can you discover all the locations and uncover all the unrevealed secrets?

