Arm Wrestle Simulator codes (November 2023)

Being a petite person, I can only admire arm wrestling from afar. That’s why I was super excited to try this clicker simulator on Roblox. I had so much fun beating my opponents, but I needed the help of Arm Wrestle Simulator codes to defeat the strongest ones.

Thanks to Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, I received various stats and win boosts, which helped me beef up my character so they could confront the most serious opponents. If you enjoy similar Roblox simulators, check out our Untitled Boxing Game codes article and get freebies that will help you win.

All Arm Wrestle Simulator codes list

Arm Wrestle Simulator codes (Working)

600mvisits —Redeem for 5% Stats (New)

—Redeem for 5% Stats rocket —Redeem for 5% Stats and 2 hours of 2x Wins (New)

—Redeem for 5% Stats and 2 hours of 2x Wins CANDY —Redeem for 20k Candy

—Redeem for 20k Candy 5kreactions —Redeem for +15% on all Strength

—Redeem for +15% on all Strength Knighty —Redeem for 4 Wins

—Redeem for 4 Wins ITSHULKTIME —Redeem for +15% on Strengths

—Redeem for +15% on Strengths 500MILLION —Redeem for 5 hours of 2x Wins

—Redeem for 5 hours of 2x Wins LIKES —Redeem for 5 hours of 2x Luck and 2x Wins

—Redeem for 5 hours of 2x Luck and 2x Wins bigupdatesoon—Redeem for a Strength Stat Boost

Arm Wrestle Simulator codes (Expired)

SCARY —Redeem for +50% More Candy of your current total

—Redeem for +50% More Candy of your current total FORGIVEUS —Redeem for 25 Cauldron Eggs

—Redeem for 25 Cauldron Eggs Greek —Redeem for 250 Wins

—Redeem for 250 Wins THANKSFOR400M —Redeem for +5% Stats and 2x Win Boosts for 5 hours

—Redeem for +5% Stats and 2x Win Boosts for 5 hours WEDNESDAY —Redeem for a +5% stat on all strengths & 2x wins for 5 Hours

—Redeem for a +5% stat on all strengths & 2x wins for 5 Hours SORRYAGAIN —Redeem for +10% of your Stats

—Redeem for +10% of your Stats 200m —Redeem for +5% of your Stats

—Redeem for +5% of your Stats enchant —Redeem for 3 Rebirths

—Redeem for 3 Rebirths BOOST —Redeem for +5% of your Strength Stats

—Redeem for +5% of your Strength Stats pinksandcastle —Redeem for a free Spin

—Redeem for a free Spin noob —Redeem for a free Spin

—Redeem for a free Spin axel —Redeem for 50 free Wins

—Redeem for 50 free Wins release—Redeem for free Boost

How to redeem codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator

If you want to redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes easily, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Arm Wrestle Simulator in Roblox. Click the Store icon on the left side of the screen. Click on Codes. Type in the code in the Enter Code text box. Click on the Verify button to claim your goodies.

How can you get more Arm Wrestle Simulator codes?

Arm Wrestle Simulator codes can be found on the official KUBO Discord server as well as the game developer’s X account (@axelmakes), but keep in mind that searching through all those messages and posts can be a hassle.

The quickest way to get all the codes in one place is by occasionally checking our article, as we look for the latest codes daily and update our Working list accordingly. Don’t forget to bookmark the article so you can find it more easily.

Why are my Arm Wrestle Simulator codes not working?

The first issue players come across when trying to redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes is the spelling. Since codes are usually complicated combinations of letters, numbers, and different cases, it’s easy to make a spelling mistake. To make sure your codes are typos-free, consider copying the code you want to redeem and pasting it into the game.

Sometimes, the codes don’t work even when the spelling is correct. This happens because codes expire sooner or later. To avoid missing out on cool freebies, redeem the codes as quickly as possible. In case you find an expired code on our list, inform us about it by leaving a comment, and we will update the info.

Other ways to get free rewards in Arm Wrestle Simulator

Besides Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, you can also claim Daily Gifts (including Tiny Wins Pack, Ocean Egg, Medium Win Pack, and similar) once a day by clicking on the Calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Additionally, you can click on the Claim Gift button to get Biceps Power, Hand Strength, Knuckle Strength, and other cool rewards. Finally, completing quests will help you obtain Tickets, Gold Keys, 5 minutes of double Wins, etc.

What is Arm Wrestle Simulator

Arm Wrestle Simulator is a Roblox clicker experience where you need to exercise to improve your stats (Bicep Power, Hand Strength, and Knuckle Strength) and defeat all the opponents in exciting arm wrestling matches. Start with the easiest opponent and work your way up to the most powerful ones. As the game progresses, you can collect pets that will help improve your stats, and you’ll even unlock new gyms so you can fight more enemies.

If you enjoy other Roblox games, don’t miss out on learning how to redeem codes in all your favorite titles by visiting the Roblox Codes section here on Dot Esports.