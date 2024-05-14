Astra Knights of Veda codes (May 2024)

Updated May 14, 2024: We added new codes!

If you’re looking for a good RPG with a gripping story, Astra: Knights of Veda is the perfect game for you. Face the powerful Mad King Magnus and put a stop to his tyranny in this modern spin on the nostalgic side-scroll formula.

The journey ahead of you is challenging, so it’s dangerous to go alone. Redeem Astra: Knights of Veda codes to arm yourself with resources that will help you survive this dangerous adventure and get ready to defeat the evil forces. If you enjoyed this game and want more free rewards in a similar title, check out our list of Echocalypse codes.

All Astra: Knights of Veda codes list

Astra: Knights of Veda codes (Working)

HOSHINARESHINKA —Redeem for a Special Grilled Meat

—Redeem for a Special Grilled Meat KNIGHTSOFVEDA—Redeem for 2 Crystals of Fate

Astra: Knights of Veda codes (Expired) show more THANKS4LAUNCH show less

How to redeem codes in Astra: Knights of Veda

Redeeming Astra: Knights of Veda codes may seem complicated, but all you have to do is follow the steps below:

Click here to redeem codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Astra: Knights of Veda on your device. Complete the tutorial if you’re playing the game for the first time. Tap the avatar icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Press the cogwheels button to open the Settings menu. Go to the Account tab. Copy your Account Code. Go to the official Redeem Coupon page. Paste your account code into the Account Code text box. Select a server. Insert a code into the Please enter the coupon code text box. Tap on Register Coupon. Claim your rewards in the in-game mailbox.

How to get more Astra: Knights of Veda codes

The best way to obtain all the Astra: Knights of Veda codes is by pressing CTRL+D and bookmarking this article. Since we’re always on the hunt for the latest additions to the list, visit now and then to ensure you won’t miss anything.

Finding new codes on your own is a time-consuming process, but if you don’t mind, you can also check out the accounts below:

Why are my Astra: Knights of Veda codes not working?

There are two common issues that are probably giving you trouble with redeeming Astra: Knights of Veda codes. The first one is misspellings. If you’re failing to redeem your code, double-check your spelling. If everything seems correct but you’re still getting no rewards, your code is likely outdated. In such instances, feel free to let us know, and we’ll update our lists.

Other ways to get free rewards in Astra: Knights of Veda

After you’re done redeeming all Astra: Knights of Veda codes, you can get more free goodies by completing quests. Loyal players can pick up Special Login rewards. Remember to check out your in-game mailbox regularly because the developer sends milestone gifts rather often. For a chance of winning in a giveaway, you can visit the above-linked Discord server.

What is Astra: Knights of Veda?

Astra: Knights of Veda is a free mobile RPG with a medieval fantasy theme. You’re in the role of the chosen one, reincarnated to stop the tyrannical rule of the evil Mad King Magnus. With the power of transforming into various characters, you can inherit unique skills and weapons. Build a team suitable for your strategy, level up your knights, and prepare to take down even the most dangerous bosses.

