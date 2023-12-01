Attack on Titan Revolution codes (December 2023)

With its grand fight scenes and intriguing setting, AoT is one of the anime most deserving of a faithful video game adaptation. If you ever wanted to experience life in the Survey Corps, with all the ups and downs, Attack on Titan: Revolution is a perfect Roblox experience for you.

In a world overflowing with dangers, only the strongest ones are fit to survive. If you want to boost your chances and arm yourself with the best available gear, redeem our Attack on Titan: Revolution codes. After claiming all the Gems and Spins you can get, even the Titan Shifters will be easy to take down. Meanwhile, grab more freebies in similar games by visiting our Kaizen codes!

All Attack on Titan: Revolution codes list

Attack on Titan: Revolution codes (Working)

MEMBERS40K —Redeem for 35 Spins (New)

—Redeem for 35 Spins LIKES25K —Redeem for 5,000 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 5,000 Gems LIKES20K—Redeem for 50 Spins

Attack on Titan: Revolution codes (Expired)

MEMBERS30K

LIKES15K

PLAYERS10K

LIKES10K

LIKES7K

LIKES5K

PLAYERS5K

PLAYERS5K

LIKES5K

MEMBERS10K

LIKES3500

MEMBERS7K

SORRY2

SORRY

DEMO2

LIKES2K

LIKES1K

FREESPINS

MEMBERS1K

DEMO

MEMBERS2K

LIKES500

SHUTDOWN2

SHUTDOWN1

How to redeem codes in Attack on Titan: Revolution

To redeem codes for Attack on Titan: Revolution, follow the steps below:

Click the Codes button in the main menu to open the redemption box | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Attack on Titan: Revolution in Roblox. Click the Codes button in the Main menu. Enter your working code into the Code Here text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Attack on Titan: Revolution codes?

The developers release the latest AoT:R codes on their X account (@_EvolutionPower) and the official AoT: Revolution Discord server. While keeping an eye on these sources will ensure you’ll always get the latest information straight from the developer, hunting for codes in a sea of posts takes time and effort. Instead, consider bookmarking this page and visiting often to see what’s new.

Why are my Attack on Titan: Revolution codes not working?

As is often the case with Roblox experiences, AoT:R codes aren’t permanent. If you get the “Code expired” error message, it means that the rewards aren’t available anymore. In case you notice an invalid code on our working list, let us know, and we’ll update it accordingly.

Before you do so, double-check if you made any typos. They are a common problem troubling many players because AoT:R codes sometimes get complex. If you want to make sure that your spelling is always flawless, try copying and pasting the codes directly into the game.

Other ways to get free rewards in Attack on Titan: Revolution

A great thing about Attack on Titan: Revolution is the sheer number of quests you can play around with and earn more Gems and EXP from. Besides the main story, you can challenge yourself with a myriad of daily, weekly, and side quests. And, if you want to take a little break from slaying Titans, join the above-linked official Discord channel and participate in some giveaways.

What is Attack on Titan: Revolution?

Attack on Titan: Revolution is a Roblox RPG where you play as a member of Survey Corps on a mission to protect humanity from colossal threats. To become a formidable soldier, you need to improve your stats, purchase weapons, and unlock new skills. Take a peak at what lies behind the walls and uncover all the secrets of the world.

