Kaizen codes (November 2023)

Being a big fan of Jujutsu Kaizen, I clicked play as soon as I found this experience on Roblox. While the game didn’t fail to impress, rolling a Legendary Clan was almost impossible. Luckily, I redeemed Kaizen codes and managed to roll Kamo!

By redeeming codes, you’ll receive EXP boosts as well as numerous Clan Spins that will give you more chances of rolling a Clan that you like. So don’t miss the chance to claim the freebies before the codes expire! Interested in other Roblox games inspired by anime series? Check out our Anime Dimensions Simulator codes article and learn how to grab cool goodies in no time!

All Kaizen codes list

Kaizen codes (working)

TOJI_SOON—Redeem for 3 Clan Spins (New)

Kaizen codes (expired)

20KPLAYERS!

PVP_SOON!

SUB_TO_GRIFON_GAMES

6KPLAYERS!

4K_LIKES!

MORE_UPDATES_SOON

20KLIKES!

5_FREE_SPINS

ALPHA!

How to redeem codes in Kaizen

To redeem Kaizen codes easily, follow the steps below:

Click here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Kaizen on Roblox. Click the Menu button on the left side of your screen. Click on the Settings button. Type in the code into the text box. Press Redeem to claim the freebies.

How can you get more Kaizen codes?

You can find Kaizen codes and other game information by joining the official Kaizen Discord server. Scrolling through thousands of unrelated messages can be a challenge, though.

A more efficient alternative is to bookmark this article and come back to reread it every once in a while. We do our research every day to ensure our lists are always up-to-date.

Why are my Kaizen codes not working?

If you’re having issues redeeming Kaizen codes, it could be for one of the following reasons:

The code you’re trying to redeem has become inactive. Most codes expire after some time, so make sure to redeem them before that happens. If you stumble upon an invalid code in this article, inform us, and we will resolve the issue.

You made a spelling mistake. Making a typo can happen easily since codes usually contain special characters, numbers, and letters. To prevent this, you should copy the codes from our article and then paste them into the game directly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Kaizen

Redeeming Kaizen codes is the only way to get freebies. You can monitor the game’s official Discord server to stay in the loop with events and giveaways. Developers sometimes decide to organize those to reward their players.

What is Kaizen?

Kaizen is a fighting Roblox experience where you get to practice your skills while participating in PvP combats or teaming up with friends to defeat more challenging foes. Explore the Jujutsu-Kaizen-inspired world while leveling up and improving your character’s stats, and take on the most powerful enemies! Don’t forget to use the codes to ensure you roll the strongest Clan!

