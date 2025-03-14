How to get The Hunt token in Car Crushers 2 – Roblox

The Car Crushers 2 token quest in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition event is one of the trickiest to finish as it requires you to make your way up the giant volcano and pull off a stunt jump but doesn’t give you clear instructions to complete it.

We’ll break down each part of the quest in this guide so you can easily find the token and continue unlocking more.

Car Crushers 2 Roblox: The Hunt Token quest guide

Here is a look at all the objectives that you need to finish to complete the Car Crushers 2 Roblox: The Hunt:

Reach 500 parts to unlock the Water Slide crusher.

Practice Stunt jumping in the Water Slide.

Reach 3,200 money to unlock a strong car.

Spawn the vehicle “Nyssat Salvio T140.”

Reach the bottom of the volcano to begin your climb.

Jump 100m using the Volcano Base Stunt jump.

Reach 500 parts to unlock the Water Slide crusher

To start the quest, spawn a vehicle using the Dealership menu at the top of your screen and you should get the usual Cherevlo Alstra. Hop inside the vehicle, try to get full speed, and randomly smash it into trees, walls, and anything you find to destroy it.. You gain a little bit of cash and parts for every damage you do to the vehicle.

If you want to do this part quickly and reach 500 parts, you can use the Crusher in Row one and put your vehicle inside it to damage it completely and promptly rake in the parts.

Practice Stunt jumping in the Water Slide

Time for a fun destruction of the car with an arcade game! Screenshot by Dot Esports

After reaching 500 parts, go to Row two inside the Car Crushers building by spawning your vehicle and driving it inside the water slide door. It is a Skee-Ball type arcade vehicle game where you can use your car to throw it into the wall using the water slide and damage it fully to earn money and more parts for the quest.

You need to do it three times to finish this part of the challenge and move on to the next one.

Reach 3,200 money to unlock a strong car

To increase your money, constantly spawn your vehicle and bash it against the environment to earn a steady flow. You can also use the Water Slide to gain money, but participating in the Derby arenas is the best way to earn a lot. These places allow you to spawn your vehicle and play against other players on the server.

To start your Derby match, click the left-most button of the Dealership containing the menu and stand near it to get teleported to another room. You need to wait until the present race is finished and choose your vehicle to play against other players. The better you perform, the more money you can earn. I went from $1,000 to $9,000 in a matter of minutes so it’s definitely a good investment to progress in your game.

Spawn the Nyssat Salvio T140 vehicle

The reliable vehicle for your stunts! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nyssat Salvio T140 is a green-colored vehicle, which you can spawn by going to the Dealership menu, and it has a speed of 160 mph. Once you find the vehicle, click on the spawn button below it and you should be inside it in no time.

Reach the bottom of the volcano to begin your climb

Now drive the vehicle and turn on the tracker on the quest to easily find the bottom of the volcano where you can start driving upward to reach the top. Slowly make your way up the mountain without losing momentum to reach the top. Many players are confused about this step in particular, as they’re trying to use the volcano slide to climb because of the quest description, but you have to start from the bottom side road of the volcano, and use the roads to reach the top, and use the slide to come down instead.

Jump 100m using the Volcano Base Stunt jump

Don’t use this ramp to go up the volcano. Instead, use it to come down and gain speed for the stunt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After reaching the top, find the slide to the bottom and use it to gain speed on your vehicle. Try to stay in the center, and you can even use the brakes to slow down the vehicle while going down to stay on the slide. If you lose control and fall off the slide, you need to restart the part by again making the painful climb to the top of the volcano.

Once you stay in the center and come down from the slide to the road, keep going straight until you find a ramp called Volcano Base, and you can drive over it to perform the stunt and finally finish the quest to earn the game’s token.

