How to complete The Hunt quest in Eat the World – Roblox

Eat the World is one of the many games in the Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition event and players have the simple task of feeding food items to the popular giant noob.

While the task seems simple, it has a learning curve and you won’t be able to pick up big food items without increasing your stats. If you want your badge and token for the Eat the World in Roblox, we’ve got you covered.

Eat the World quest guide in Roblox The Hunt

Get upgrades first to make the quest easier! Screenshot by Dot Esports Throw the food only when his mouth is open! Screenshot by Dot Esports

After starting the Eat the World game, click on the Roblox Hunt icon located on the left of your screen and teleport to the quest island. Once you reach the island, you should spot the giant noob who always looks at you to get some food. Your goal is simple: pick up food items that randomly spawn in different sizes.

You can’t pick all the food at the beginning, as you start as a small character who needs to eat a lot of stuff to get bigger. Once you are taller and bigger, you have a choice to make. You can either sell your size to get coins by resetting your character’s progress to upgrade various stats like your character’s food capacity, walking speed, and size multiplier to get bigger faster or start feeding the giant noob by throwing food at him.

It’s slower to feed the food items to a giant noob by becoming a normal size character so we recommend upgrading your character’s food capacity to 1,000, allowing you to pick up almost all food items on the floor. It should take 10 minutes to finish the quest. After picking up a food item, use E on your keyboard and throw it toward the giant noob while he has his mouth open; you can do it from any distance and it’ll count toward your progress.

The food items include burgers, tacos, pizza slices, and many more. If you don’t find any food items to eat, you can pick up the floor and eat it, but it gives you fewer points than actual food on the ground, so always hunt for the food/

Step on his left hand to get the token. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each food item that you feed to the giant noob gives you a set of points. If the food item is bigger, you get more points, so it’s worth getting larger and then throwing the food. You can also throw the golden fruit, which spawns rarely on the map and gives you many points. After you hit 1,000 points, the giant noob extends his left hand to reward you with the Roblox The Hunt token to finish the quest.

