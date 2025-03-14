How to complete The Hunt quest in Untitled Tag Game – Roblox

The Untitled Tag Game has one of the easiest quests to complete in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition event, as you only need to earn cash to purchase the token. But the game doesn’t exactly tell you the way to earn this currency.

With this guide, we’ll help you collect enough cash to buy the token in Roblox’s The Hunt so you can move on to other games to complete the event and earn free cosmetics.

Roblox The Hunt quest in Untitled Tag Game guide

Get the cash by playing the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need a total of 350 cash to purchase the Untitled Tag Game token and you can earn the cash by specifically doing a few tasks. Don’t confuse the cash with the in-game coin currency as it does not count toward the challenge.

Here are a few ways to get cash in Untitled Tag Game in Roblox:

Tag other players: It’s a game about tagging players and depending on your current game mode, you either need to tag other people or escape other players. After you tag a person, you instantly earn five cash, and if you keep getting people, it definitely adds up.

It’s a game about tagging players and depending on your current game mode, you either need to tag other people or escape other players. After you tag a person, you instantly earn five cash, and if you keep getting people, it definitely adds up. Win Rounds: There are multiple game modes that players can vote to play Untitled Tag Game, and every game mode has a different objective to complete. If you’re playing the classic, you just need to avoid being tagged. Meanwhile, the goal is to remain uninfected in the zombies mode, and have the crown on you in other modes. Whatever happens during the matches, you should get 50 cash and other free rewards once the counter hits zero.

There are multiple game modes that players can vote to play Untitled Tag Game, and every game mode has a different objective to complete. If you’re playing the classic, you just need to avoid being tagged. Meanwhile, the goal is to remain uninfected in the zombies mode, and have the crown on you in other modes. Whatever happens during the matches, you should get 50 cash and other free rewards once the counter hits zero. Collect cash floating on the map: While playing the game, you’ll often find stacks of cash floating on various parts of the map. These spawn randomly on different parts of the map so there isn’t a guaranteed way of finding them to reach the required amount, but they instantly increase your cash count so it’s definitely worth collecting them if you find them while running around.

Once you’ve accumulated enough money, you can press U on your keyboard or just click on The Hunt icon on the left of your screen to buy the game’s token. After getting the token, you also get the badge for the game.

How to fix mobile UI issues to play the Untitled Tag Game

Fix your screen and start tagging players! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike some games on Roblox, if you open the Untitled Tag Game on mobile while keeping your phone straight, the game does not load properly making it harder to play it. You can fix it easily by swiping down on your phone and turning the auto-rotate setting. Now, you can simply turn your phone to the side and it would automatically fix the UI giving you a better experience to play the game and complete the challenges.

