How to get Hell’s Kitchen Token in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition

Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition is here with your chance at $1 million, which is probably pocket change to Gordon Ramsay.

There’s a ton of tokens to earn in The Hunt Mega Edition, and one of them includes playing the awesomely popular Hell’s Kitchen game, featuring Gordon Ramsay himself. Yes, that’s Gordon’s actual voice attached to his Roblox body.

Even if you’re not a chef, cooking is easy as pie. Here’s how to get the Hell’s Kitchen Token in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition.

How to get the Hell’s Kitchen Token in Roblox The Hunt

Hello Gordon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your mission in Hell’s Kitchen is to cook five exceptional quality dishes. But first, you need to talk to the man himself in the lobby area where all the other players are.

Talk to Gordon Ramsay.

Talk to Gordon, the star of the show, off to the right of where you spawn. Once Gordon briefs you on what you need to do, walk into the big circle where the other players are waiting to join a game. Now, it’s time for the cooking competition to begin.

Grab your ingredients.

An arrow on the floor will show you where to go, either the pantry or the fridge, and you must collect your ingredients. The ingredients are highlighted and show you what you need to pick up, so click on them or tap them.

Duck Liver? Wow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prepare your ingredients.

Keep following the arrow, and go where you need to be to prepare your ingredients. This includes chopping, mixing, slicing, and other methods of food preparation.

Cook your ingredients.

The quest will track on the bottom left of your screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the arrow again to the stove or grill or wherever it points you to, and follow the on-screen button prompt to cook your meal.

Assemble your meal.

Follow the arrow to the assembly station and assemble your meal. Now the meal is done and it’s time for the final step.

How did you score? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Present it to the judges.

Bring your meal over to the judge’s table and present it to them. You will get a score from them based on your dish. As long as the dish is assembled correctly and somewhat quickly, it will be judged as an exceptional quality dish.

And that’s it. Once you finish your dish five times, even if you get voted off and have to play again, you will get your Token for The Hunt: Mega Edition. Now check out our full list of all the tokens to earn in the event.

