All Roblox The Hunter Mega Edition games

Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition has around 25 experiences to try out if you want to be in with a chance of winning $1,000,000. Whether you hope to win the grand prize, or just want to unlock some free rare cosmetics, there are games for everyone to try.
Every game in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition
This year, Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition will run from March 13 until 24, with the grand finale on April 4, 2025. During this time, players will complete tasks and collect tokens across 25 Roblox games and experiences. If you want to know which games are available before loading up Roblox, we have all the details for you here.
So far, 25 Roblox games have been confirmed to be part of the Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition competition. There is an experience that suits every Roblox player, from fighting and shooting games to fashion competitions and role-playing games. No matter your skill level or game preference, you should be able to find a few titles that interest you.
|Game
|Description
|Fisch
|The ultimate fishing adventure game.
|Basketball Legends
|A five-vs-five basketball experience.
|Regretevator
|A roulette-style elevator puzzle game.
|Rivals
|An intense one-vs-one or five-vs-five FPS.
|Bayside High School
|A social role play experience set in high school.
|Hell’s Kitchen
|Cooking competition based on the Gordon Ramsay show.
|Untitled Tag Game
|A nostalgic game of parkour tag against other players.
|Natural Disaster Survival
|A chaotic and fun way to avoid dying in a natural disaster.
|Clip It
|A fun clip-sharing experience with friends.
|Drive World
|A racing game with the coolest and fastest cars.
|Pet Simulator 99
|A pet sim with every cute friend you can imagine.
|Arsenal
|A fast-paced arcade shoot ’em up.
|A Dusty Trip
|A chill and immersive road trip simulator.
|Pressure
|A creepy horror adventure full of crazy creatures.
|Eat The World
|Grow bigger by eating the world and upgrade with money earned as you play.
|It Girl
|A Bratz-inspired fashion game.
|Tower Defense Simulator
|Defend against zombies with your best defenses.
|Car Crushers 2
|The perfect game for when you just want to smash things up for fun.
|Spongebob Tower Defense
|Who defends his pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants!
|Chained
|A co-operative two player game where every step must be planned out.
|Untitled Boxing Game
|Fight people for money, come out of it victorious.
|Infection Gunfight
|An intense human vs. zombie FPS game.
|Blade League
|A fast-paced soccer game for two players or more.
|Metro Life
|The ultimate city living role play game.
|World // Zero
|A quest-filled anime RPG.
If we discover more Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition games, we will be sure to add them to our list. Meanwhile, why not check out what rewards you can get by participating?
Published: Mar 12, 2025 04:56 am