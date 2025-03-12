Forgot password
hooking a giant white fish with golden teeth and a crown
Image via Roblox
All Roblox The Hunter Mega Edition games

Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition has around 25 experiences to try out if you want to be in with a chance of winning $1,000,000. Whether you hope to win the grand prize, or just want to unlock some free rare cosmetics, there are games for everyone to try.

Every game in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition

This year, Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition will run from March 13 until 24, with the grand finale on April 4, 2025. During this time, players will complete tasks and collect tokens across 25 Roblox games and experiences. If you want to know which games are available before loading up Roblox, we have all the details for you here.

Picture showing a player holding the Smokescreen totem to get the right conditons for Magma Leviathan in Fisch.
Play Fisch and earn some rewards in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, 25 Roblox games have been confirmed to be part of the Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition competition. There is an experience that suits every Roblox player, from fighting and shooting games to fashion competitions and role-playing games. No matter your skill level or game preference, you should be able to find a few titles that interest you.

GameDescription
FischThe ultimate fishing adventure game.
Basketball LegendsA five-vs-five basketball experience.
RegretevatorA roulette-style elevator puzzle game.
RivalsAn intense one-vs-one or five-vs-five FPS.
Bayside High SchoolA social role play experience set in high school.
Hell’s KitchenCooking competition based on the Gordon Ramsay show.
Untitled Tag GameA nostalgic game of parkour tag against other players.
Natural Disaster SurvivalA chaotic and fun way to avoid dying in a natural disaster.
Clip ItA fun clip-sharing experience with friends.
Drive WorldA racing game with the coolest and fastest cars.
Pet Simulator 99A pet sim with every cute friend you can imagine.
ArsenalA fast-paced arcade shoot ’em up.
A Dusty TripA chill and immersive road trip simulator.
PressureA creepy horror adventure full of crazy creatures.
Eat The WorldGrow bigger by eating the world and upgrade with money earned as you play.
It GirlA Bratz-inspired fashion game.
Tower Defense SimulatorDefend against zombies with your best defenses.
Car Crushers 2The perfect game for when you just want to smash things up for fun.
Spongebob Tower DefenseWho defends his pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants!
ChainedA co-operative two player game where every step must be planned out.
Untitled Boxing GameFight people for money, come out of it victorious.
Infection GunfightAn intense human vs. zombie FPS game.
Blade LeagueA fast-paced soccer game for two players or more.
Metro LifeThe ultimate city living role play game.
World // ZeroA quest-filled anime RPG.
world zero feature image showing two warriors in a fight
Fight to the death to earn tokens. Image via Roblox

If we discover more Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition games, we will be sure to add them to our list. Meanwhile, why not check out what rewards you can get by participating?

