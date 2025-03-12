All Roblox The Hunter Mega Edition games

Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition has around 25 experiences to try out if you want to be in with a chance of winning $1,000,000. Whether you hope to win the grand prize, or just want to unlock some free rare cosmetics, there are games for everyone to try.

Every game in Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition

This year, Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition will run from March 13 until 24, with the grand finale on April 4, 2025. During this time, players will complete tasks and collect tokens across 25 Roblox games and experiences. If you want to know which games are available before loading up Roblox, we have all the details for you here.

Play Fisch and earn some rewards in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, 25 Roblox games have been confirmed to be part of the Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition competition. There is an experience that suits every Roblox player, from fighting and shooting games to fashion competitions and role-playing games. No matter your skill level or game preference, you should be able to find a few titles that interest you.

Fight to the death to earn tokens. Image via Roblox

If we discover more Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition games, we will be sure to add them to our list. Meanwhile, why not check out what rewards you can get by participating?

