Looking forward to joining in the fun with Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition? Well, you’re not alone. Not only will you have a chance of winning $1 million, but there are some amazing rare items to unlock and use in Roblox. Find out more about all available Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition rewards.

All Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition rewards

There is no official news about what rewards will be available to win when you participate in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition, except for the grand prize of $1,000,000, of course, but we do have some leaked information, thanks to DeleteFalcon on X (formerly Twitter).

So far, we know about ten cosmetic items you can win by joining in with the Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition from March 13 onwards.

Some rewards have been leaked online. Image via DeleteFalcon on X

So far, the rewards we believe will be available to unlock as you participate in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition are:

Blanc Antlers

Droid Antenna Antlers

Noir Antlers

Droid Satellite Antlers

Node Rabbit Ears

Spiral Horns of the Developer

Spiral Horns of the Influencer

Spiral Horns of the Admin

Mecha Mr Robot

Corrupt Tee Vee

Neonoval Rabbit Ears

Details on how to unlock each one and what experiences will be available in Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition, will be released very soon. As soon as we know more, we will be sure to keep you updated.

How to join Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition

Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition runs from March 13 to 24, with the grand finale on April 4, 2025. To register your interest, visit the Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition immersive hub and click Notify Me.

The full list of included experiences will be available when the event goes live. You can find each one in the dedicated Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition event hub. All 25 Roblox experiences have quests that you can try out to earn tokens and unlock items as you progress. Why not jump into some Roblox games now to practice your skills before the Mega Hunt begins?

