Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Advanced Glider in Roblox Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

How to get the Advanced Glider in Fisch

Get the advanced glider for all your gliding needs.
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Dec 24, 2024 06:15 pm

The Advanced Glider is perfect for those who want efficient and reliable movement across the more challenging terrains of Fisch. But getting it requires effort; you’ll need to make a long climb to the top of the Northern Summit, upgrading your Oxygen Tank along the way.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Fisch Advanced Glider location

The ice platform path at the base of the Northern Summit in Roblox Fisch.
Start your journey here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Advanced Glider, you’ll need to climb the Northern Summit. Buy the Basic Oxygen Tank from the base of the mountain first, which you’ll find to the right of the Merchant NPC. After you’ve equipped it, take the path to the left and follow the trail across icy platforms, keeping an eye out for ladders. At the second camp, turn left and climb the ladders.

  • The ramp to the Overgrowth Caves in Roblox Fisch.
    Take the ramp on the right here. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • The entrance of the Overgrowth Caves in Roblox Fisch.
    Left to the camp, right to continue up the mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • A yellow oxygen tank on the ground next to a player climbing the Northern Summit in Roblox Fisch.
    Your first Oxygen Tank upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, turn right and walk up the ramp. Continue until you’re alerted that you’ve entered the Overgrowth Caves. At the Overgrowth Caves, stop at the camp on the left to buy a Beginner’s Oxygen Tank. Equip it, then return to the area’s entrance and take the ladders to the right. Climb the rocks and continue walking the path around the mountain.

A roped-off path on the Northern Summit in Roblox Fisch.
Keep following the path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll come across a path lined with ropes, which will act as your identifier for the trail until the next set of ladders. Keep walking, crossing one bridge, going up ladders, and then another bridge high off of the ground. After a series of ladders, you’ll descend briefly before ascending again. When you reach a triangular rock with no ladder, use your Glider to hop across.

A red oxygen tank next to a player and a tent in Roblox Fisch.
Your second Oxygen Tank update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue forward and you’ll reach another camp. Here, buy the Intermediate Oxygen Tank from the first tent on the right (use the ladders to access the area from the path) and consider purchasing the Winter Cloak from the platform above it. From the camp, head back to the snowy ramp that leads further up the mountain.

  • A ramp going to the top of the Northern Summit mountain in Roblox Fisch.
    The ramp that leads to the Glacial Grotto. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • An orange and yellow glider on the ground by a player in Roblox Fisch.
    The Advanced Glider! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the path to the Cryogenic Canal, and keep climbing the ladders until you see a large ramp on the left of your screen. This is the entrance to the Glacial Grotto, where you’ll be able to buy your Advanced Glider. Walk up the ramp, go to the first large orange tent on the left, and you’ll find the Advanced Glider for sale for 2,500C$.

All Glider locations in Fisch

The basic Glider on Roslit Bay in Roblox Fisch.
Roslit Bay’s Glider. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the Advanced Glider is only available in the Glacial Grotto, you can buy the more basic version of the Glider in three different locations across Fisch:

GliderLocationCost
GliderBy Angler NPC, Roslit Bay900C$
GliderRight side of the rock formation, Desolate Pocket900C$
GliderBy Merchant NPC, Ancient Isle900C$
Advanced GliderGlacial Grotto, Northern Summit2,500C$

With the Advanced Glider, you’ll have an easy time exploring locations that require a bit of flying. This includes the Northern Summit, because who wants to climb back down the mountain after the journey up it?

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton has been a freelancer for over 7 years, and has experience working as a writer in just about every industry. They are an advocate for accessibility and diversity in gaming, and a huge supporter of indie game teams. Whether they're running around in Disney Dreamlight Valley, scoping out the unnerving waters of Dredge, or building a new park in Rollercoaster Tycoon, it's safe to say that they have varied preferences in games. You're sure to see a lot of different genres from this writer, but they strive to give the best information possible in all of their guides while being distracted by their two cats.
twitter