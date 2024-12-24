How to get the Advanced Glider in Fisch

The Advanced Glider is perfect for those who want efficient and reliable movement across the more challenging terrains of Fisch. But getting it requires effort; you’ll need to make a long climb to the top of the Northern Summit, upgrading your Oxygen Tank along the way.

Fisch Advanced Glider location

Start your journey here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Advanced Glider, you’ll need to climb the Northern Summit. Buy the Basic Oxygen Tank from the base of the mountain first, which you’ll find to the right of the Merchant NPC. After you’ve equipped it, take the path to the left and follow the trail across icy platforms, keeping an eye out for ladders. At the second camp, turn left and climb the ladders.

Take the ramp on the right here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Left to the camp, right to continue up the mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first Oxygen Tank upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From there, turn right and walk up the ramp. Continue until you’re alerted that you’ve entered the Overgrowth Caves. At the Overgrowth Caves, stop at the camp on the left to buy a Beginner’s Oxygen Tank. Equip it, then return to the area’s entrance and take the ladders to the right. Climb the rocks and continue walking the path around the mountain.

Keep following the path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll come across a path lined with ropes, which will act as your identifier for the trail until the next set of ladders. Keep walking, crossing one bridge, going up ladders, and then another bridge high off of the ground. After a series of ladders, you’ll descend briefly before ascending again. When you reach a triangular rock with no ladder, use your Glider to hop across.

Your second Oxygen Tank update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Continue forward and you’ll reach another camp. Here, buy the Intermediate Oxygen Tank from the first tent on the right (use the ladders to access the area from the path) and consider purchasing the Winter Cloak from the platform above it. From the camp, head back to the snowy ramp that leads further up the mountain.

The ramp that leads to the Glacial Grotto. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Advanced Glider! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the path to the Cryogenic Canal, and keep climbing the ladders until you see a large ramp on the left of your screen. This is the entrance to the Glacial Grotto, where you’ll be able to buy your Advanced Glider. Walk up the ramp, go to the first large orange tent on the left, and you’ll find the Advanced Glider for sale for 2,500C$.

All Glider locations in Fisch

Roslit Bay’s Glider. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although the Advanced Glider is only available in the Glacial Grotto, you can buy the more basic version of the Glider in three different locations across Fisch:

Glider Location Cost Glider By Angler NPC, Roslit Bay 900C$ Glider Right side of the rock formation, Desolate Pocket 900C$ Glider By Merchant NPC, Ancient Isle 900C$ Advanced Glider Glacial Grotto, Northern Summit 2,500C$

With the Advanced Glider, you’ll have an easy time exploring locations that require a bit of flying. This includes the Northern Summit, because who wants to climb back down the mountain after the journey up it?

