How to catch the Lovestorm Eel in Fisch

The Lovestorm Eel in Fisch is the only event-exclusive fish that has been added to the Valentine’s update and it is incredibly hard to catch with a very big progress penalty.

Roblox’s Fisch frequently has updates on the weekend, and this one is full of love-themed updates, such as the limited-time Chocolate Fish baits, new bobbers, and a Swan boat for catching fish. It has also introduced the Lovestorm Eel, which only spawns randomly and challenges your fishing skills with its 90 percent progress penalty.

If you’re struggling to add this beauty to your bestiary, here’s everything you need to know about catching the Lovestorm Eel in Fisch.

How to catch Lovestorm Eel in Fisch, explained

Find the Lovestorm by looking for a pink cloud and the eel surrounding it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch the Lovestorm Eel in Fisch, you need to wait for the Lovestorm area to spawn in the game near the Roslit island. Once the announcement shows on the top of your screen, make your way to the Shipwright and go toward Roslit Island. The Lovestorm Eel doesn’t spawn on the island itself, though: It spawns nearby where the Lovestorm area is surrounded by a pink cloud raining pink hearts.

This is similar to how Megalodon and Eternal Frost Whale spawned in a set location for a while to let players catch it. The Lovestorm Eel also works like that, and it spawns hourly, but that’s random as well.

You can fish in that area where the Lovestorm Eel is circling the area, and only one player can catch it. It doesn’t have a preferred weather condition, but it does like the Chocolate Fish bait, which you can get by making progress in the Valentine’s Day event. The event is taking place near Moosewood Island, where you can get yourself a Valentine and catch a large amount of fish to get multiple rewards, including the Chocolate Fish bait. At the time of writing, the Lovestorm Eel’s entry in the limited-time bestiary is bugged, but it should be fixed soon by the developer.

You need a lot of luck to even hook the Lvoestorm Eel, so we’d recommend you meet with Merlin to enhance your stat or even get a high-luck tool like the Heaven’s Rod. Even after hooking it, the -90 percent progress speed makes it painfully slow to reel in the fish, so we’ll recommend taking a high-resistance rod like the Brick Rod, or the Abyssal Specter from Atlantis.

Is catching the Lovestorm Eel in Fisch worth it?

The Lovestorm Eel is incredibly huge and it sells for quite a bit as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lovestorm Eel in Fisch is the only fish in this year’s Valentine’s Day update, making it quite rare as it is a limited-time animal. In the past, multiple fish like Nessie and many others have become incredibly rare because they’ve not made an appearance in the game since their designated event. Due to its high progress speed penalty, not many players will have the right equipment to catch it, which will make it a rare commodity to tressure in your inventory.

