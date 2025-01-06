How to trade in Jujutsu Infinite

Jujutsu Infinite is one of several Roblox experiences inspired by the immensely popular Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. The items you collect in this game can be traded, but how exactly can you do that? Let’s find out.

Recommended Videos

Anime games are one of the biggest categories of player-made experiences on Roblox, with scores of games based on almost every major show ranging from Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan to Bleach, Tokyo Ghoul, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Infinite takes every player through an action-filled adventure where you engage in explosive duels with formidable bosses and battle terrifying monsters and other creatures, learning several fighting techniques along the way. While a huge chunk of the game focuses on its well-crafted and cinematic story mode, you can also interact with other players through hostile means like PvP, as well as friendly activities like trading.

The latter is especially beneficial to players since you’ll collect tons of valuable treasures during your travels, and exchanging them for rare goods can help you progress within the game.

Table of contents

Jujutsu Infinite: How to trade with other players

You can travel to the Trade Hub using this portal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to trade with other players in Jujutsu Infinite, you’ll need to level up to level 300. Once you reach this level, follow the steps given below:

Travel to the Zen forest area : This will be easy to navigate since it’s the very first realm you spawn into when you complete the tutorial. You can find several teleport locations here.

: This will be easy to navigate since it’s the very first realm you spawn into when you complete the tutorial. You can find several teleport locations here. Identify and walk up to the “Trade Hub” teleportation point : Like the other portals, it’s a door but this one has a green circle around it and two green arrows above it.

: Like the other portals, it’s a door but this one has a green circle around it and two green arrows above it. When you approach it, a prompt will pop up, asking you to press “E” to Enter the portal. Hold the “E” key and you’ll teleport to the Trade Hub.

and you’ll teleport to the Trade Hub. Once inside the Trade Hub, look for other players to trade items with : You can trade everything from common, low-tier items to the most valuable (and expensive) treasures you possess. The Trade Hub is a huge railway station that the developer designed with the sole purpose of players trading and exchanging goods they’ve collected as drops from enemies or collected via exploration during their travels.

: You can trade everything from common, low-tier items to the most valuable (and expensive) treasures you possess. The Trade Hub is a huge railway station that the developer designed with the sole purpose of players trading and exchanging goods they’ve collected as drops from enemies or collected via exploration during their travels. When you find a suitable player to trade with, approach them and open the game chat using the “/” key: You can even let them or any other person in that lobby know you want to trade in chat. Players may approach you as well.

After opening the text chat, type in the “/trade” command followed by the name of the player you want to trade with. For example, if the player’s name is “Itadori,” the command will be “/trade Itadori” to let them know you specifically want to trade with them.

followed by the name of the player you want to trade with. For example, if the player’s name is “Itadori,” the command will be “/trade Itadori” to let them know you specifically want to trade with them. Once they accept your trade request, a window will open that will display your items, and you can make some deals with the other player for items that’ll help your character’s progression while clearing anything you don’t have a use for.

When looking around for players within the Trade Hub, make sure you pick high-level players, or at least people with with levels similar to yours. This will give you a high chance of getting valuable and rarer goods in return for your items.

After all, your main objective in this game is to constantly level up and upgrade your character’s abilities by getting valuable items and learning the most complicated and dangerous techniques to outmaneuver your foes in both PvE and PvP scenarios.

How to level up fast in Jujutsu Infinite

The Storyline NPC lets you do story missions. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Getting to level 300 in Jujutsu Infinite can take quite some time, which is to be expected of most games today. However, knowing what activities to target can significantly speed up your progression. Here are a few methods that you can use when grinding for XP:

Complete Story missions

Completing story missions is one of the best ways to level up in Jujutsu Infinite since you can enjoy the story as well as earn a significant amount of XP from completing all the fights in the game.

To get back into the story missions from the Zen Forest, you’ll need to talk to the NPC labeled “Storyline.” Follow his instructions and you’ll be able to access your story missions.

You’ll need to reach at least level 60 to move on to bigger events and fights, but it’s better if you grind story mode and some of the smaller events in the game until you cross level 100. This will level you up enough to ensure that you don’t have a hard time with bosses and can breeze through storyline quests.

Kill bosses

Fighting Bosses gives you the best amounts of XP in Jujutsu Infinite. Once you’re between levels 100-105, head over to the “Bosses” portal in Zen Forest and make a lobby after selecting a boss fight and setting the difficulty you want to attempt it on. Wait for more players, and then attempt the boss fight. Even on “Easy” difficulty, you’ll get thousands of XP to comfortably level up. Remember to use your buffs during these fights to give you all the advantage you can get.

Jujutsu Infinite is among the most popular choices for anime fans. Image via Awesome Ninja Games Devlopment

Use boosts and consumables

When participating in high XP events like boss fights, always remember to use any XP-related consumables you have to increase the percentage of XP you earn. Takoyaki and Dorayaki are great examples of these, with the former granting +25 percent Mastery XP for three minutes and the latter giving you a 25 percent XP boost for three minutes as well.

In addition to this, you can use Double XP boosts that you get as login bonuses a few days per week. These are great to combine with boss fights. You can also get Double XP boosts from redeemable codes.

Complete quests

You can participate in tons of quests that’ll give you a decent amount of XP. Some of the easiest to do are Daily Quests and One-Time Quests. You can find the NPCs that give out these quests by pressing “J” while in the Zen forest. This will take you to another area within the forest where you can find and approach these NPCs to accept your quests.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy