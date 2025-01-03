Best speedruns to stay up for at AGDQ 2025

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 is right around the corner, beginning Jan. 6, with a week of amazing speedrunners showcasing their ability—all in the name of charity.

The full schedule has been available for some time, but if this is your first time watching a GDQ event or you want to know which games to look out for the most, here is a list of some of our top highlights we are personally looking forward to seeing.

If you do tune in, be sure to donate. All money from the event goes towards the Prevent Cancer Foundation, a charity that helps people with the prevention and early detection of cancer types worldwide.

Best speedruns to watch at AGDQ 2025

Astro Bot Any% (Jan. 5, 5:30pm CT)

Kicking off things in style. Image via Team Asobi

Speedrunner: KingJO444

Coming hot off its Game of the Year victory at the Game Awards, Astro Bot highlights an already stacked first day, which includes games like Pikmin, Portal 2, and Zelda: The Wind Waker. While Astro Bot was a part of GDQ during its Disaster Relief Done Quick marathon a few months ago, this marks the game’s first appearance on a GDQ main stage.

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare Any% (Jan. 6, 7:30pm CT)

A debut for GDQ.Image via Rockstar

Speedrunner: Rigi

It’s wild to think that a game as big as Red Dead has never been at a GDQ event, yet after years of waiting, here we are. Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare is having its first-ever GDQ speedrun, and I, for one, can’t wait to see history get made. It’s only an hour long, so it’ll be over in a flash, but as a person who has never seen the game speedrun, I’m excited to see what Rigi does to beat it in under an hour.

Elden Ring Block: DLC Lockout Bingo (Jan. 11, 12:32pm CT)

Saxophone Controller Boss Showcase (2:32pm CT)

The double!? Image via FromSoftware

Speedrunner: adef/Dr. Doot

Two amazing Elden Ring speedruns are being showcased at AGDQ 2025. One is Lockout Bingo, which requires the runner to complete specific tasks on a Bingo board. The other is a Saxophone controller boss showcase that is sure to leave many casuals wondering how a person can beat bosses with a musical instrument.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time No Logic Randomzier (Jan. 11, 4:30pm CT)

Ocarina of Time time. Image via Nintendo

Speedrunner: ZFG

ZFG returns to showcase Ocarina of Time, albeit with a nice randomized twist. A No Logic Rndomzier means the game might not even be beatable, with items scattered worldwide. The run is dead if an item gets randomized into an unreachable place. For example, if the Hammer is in the final check of Fire Temple, but the game doesn’t give you enough keys to reach it, then there’s no way to beat the temple or the boss.

Super Metroid Map Randomizer Race (Jan. 11, 9:55pm CT)

Save or Kill the animals? Image via Nintendo

Speedrunners: Andy, Oatsngoats, imyt, Eddie

There is no GDQ without the classic question, “Save or Kill the animals,” which Super Metroid closes out the entire week with a randomizer race between four speedrun greats. As it is a randomizer, don’t expect players to find everything where they expect it to, but do expect to be in for a great time.

