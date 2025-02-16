Asmongold responds to ‘people trying to paint him as a Nazi,’ calls Hasan and others ‘hypocrites’

After making comments regarding the Nazi book burnings, where he said Nazis didn’t specifically target gender-oriented books but rather those written by Jews in Hebrew, Asmongold was met with harsh criticism from viewers and streamers, who he claims were “trying to paint him as a Nazi,” by misrepresenting his arguments.

Recommended Videos

The backlash primarily came from social media platforms such as X and Twitch, where political streamer Gremloe first responded to Asmongold‘s initial claims. He stated that Germans burned down sexology institutes and that they were very much against gender politics, alongside their anti-Semitic beliefs. He also commented on Asmongold’s chat, which allegedly spammed “W Nazis,” and other claims, but failed to mention that the streamer’s moderation team banned each and every person who wrote such messages in the chat.

Asmongold sharply reacted against Gremloe’s comments in a Feb. 16 VOD, accusing him of supporting violence against political opponents. “This is the same person that not only is advocating for violence against other streamers, but advocating for violence against other people in general,” Asmongold said of Gremloe, saying he should be banned for his violence-supportive posts, adding that both Gremloe and others have been on a “concentrated effort to misrepresent” the streamer and his statements.

Asmongold often finds himself at the center of attention amid controversial situations. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Asmongold Clips (YouTube)

One of the largest streamers on Twitch, and arguably the biggest political streamer on the platform, Hasanabi, also reacted to Asmongold’s claims. He expressed his bewilderment at what can be considered “good enough” on the right-wing side of politics, implying Asmongold’s claims are half-baked and taken as-is by his viewers. He also jokingly called him the “number one political streamer” on Twitch.

Asmongold reacted by saying Hasan hosted a declared terrorist on stream and said that he didn’t have to “glaze him that hard.” Commenting on Hasan’s notion that Asmongold’s chat was writing “Based Nazis” and other obscenities, Asmongold claimed Hasan did nothing to stop his chat from harassing Ethan Klein on stream, who was frequently called a Zionist, to the point that Twitch had to change how they tolerate that word.

The streamer’s editor also stepped in, adding to the Feb. 16 VOD that not a single chatter who wrote obscenities in Hasan’s chat was banned or punished and that they are still active members who pay for subs while regurgitating the claim that Asmongold did, in fact, ban all of the bad actors from his chat.

Political clashes are becoming ever more frequent in the streaming zeitgeist, with Asmongold, a declaratively gaming streamer, frequently stepping out of bounds to comment on American and global political issues, which often leads to his butting heads with the likes of Hasan and other prominent politically-oriented content creators across the platforms, and once even netted him a 14-day ban.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy