Twitch bans Asmongold days after he calls Palestinians ‘terrible people’

Asmongold has been banned from Twitch about two days after a stream where he said he didn’t “give a fuck” about Palestinian people, calling them “terrible people” from an “inferior culture.”

While his main Asmongold channel remains intact, his secondary “zackrawrr” channel that he has been streaming on got hit with the ban “due to a violation of Twitch’s community guidelines or terms of service,” according to the inactive page.

Zackrawrr is gone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last night, Asmongold vowed to “do better,” calling himself an “asshole” after the Oct. 14 rant that is likely the reasoning for this current ban. But the second account is now gone for an undisclosed period of time. “My bad,” he said on Twitter/X. “Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive. You guys deserve more than me saying stupid shit like that, I’ll do better.”

The original comments pretty comprehensively bashed Palestine and its people, and Asmongold’s callous tone towards the conflict rubbed many the wrong way, and incited outrage in others.

“I’m not going to cry a fucking river when people who have genocide that’s baked into their laws are getting genocided,” he said in the viral clip. “I don’t give a fuck. They’re terrible people. It’s not even a question. It’s crazy that people don’t see it that way.”

The United Nations reported that it’s been weeks since food has made it into northern Gaza, a region that’s been ravaged by bombings since last year, with millions displaced. One million people are now at risk of starvation, the UN said, on top of the 42,000-plus killed, 98,000-plus injured, and more than 10,000 missing since last October, according to AlJazeera.

“These people are not your allies, they’re not the same as us,” he continued. “They come from an inferior culture that is horrible.”

Once the clip went viral, many in the community called for his ban and even his removal from streamer team and content group OTK.

