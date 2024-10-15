Image Credit: Bethesda
Asmongold looking at the camera
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Streaming

‘My bad’: Asmongold apologizes after calling Palestinians ‘immoral’ and ‘evil’

The Twitch streamer admitted he made a mistake.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Oct 15, 2024 03:02 am

Asmongold acknowledged he was an “asshole” and vowed to “do better” on Oct. 14 after ranting that he had no sympathy for Palestinians because they’re “terrible people” with “an inferior” culture.

The Twitch streamer and part-owner of the OTK Network admitted he made a mistake just hours after his comments on Palestine. “My bad,” he said on X (formerly Twitter). “Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive. You guys deserve more than me saying stupid shit like that, I’ll do better.”

asmongold headshot
Asmongold attempted to write his wrongs. Photo via OTK Network.

Despite the apology, fans and critics called the streamer out for his half-hearted response to the controversial comments. “Typical PR post from the OTK execs,” one user said on X. “‘My bad’ shows how much empathy you clearly have,” another said. 

Following Asmongold’s rant on Palentine, fellow Twitch streamers called for him to be banned from the platform. “Is @Twitch ever going to take action?” Kaceytron said on X. “This is outright advocacy for genocide of Arabs. How is this not a bannable statement on twitch?” Mike from PA said.

Twitch has yet to respond, and Asmongold’s channel remains intact at the time of publication. 

Asmongold’s comments come after Israel was accused of human rights violations in Palestine and the relentless attacks on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians

