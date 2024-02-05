Category:
Streaming

Will Neff joins the OTK streaming table as org lines up huge 2024 plans

OTK's influence in the streaming space continues to grow.
Image of Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 06:55 pm
Will Neff stares at Cyr across a table in a short film created for his org announcement.
Will Neff starred in a short film announcing him joining OTK. Screengrab via OTK

A large name in the Twitch community, known for his extroverted and comedic presence, is venturing to a new chapter of his career by signing to one of the largest content creator organizations on the platform.

In a cinematic announcement that debuted during the OTK shareholder’s livestream, the organization revealed that Will Neff, popular just chatting and event streamer long associated with the members of the org, is now signed to OTK as a content creator. The horror-esque video featured Neff alongside longtime friend and fellow streamer Cyr, with Neff channeling previous stage identities like Donna from G4’s “Hey, Donna” show—including a cameo from Hasan Piker and the other members of OTK.

Cyr and Will Neff stare at the camera in Neff's OTK announcement video.
Will Neff joins OTK after years of collaborating with the various members of the org. Screengrab via OTK

Outside of his regularly-scheduled Twitch streams where Neff covers internet trends and indulges in current popular games, he is known for his involvement in a number of Twitch shows over the past several years, such as being the co-host of “Name Your Price” alongside AustinShow. Neff is also one of the hosts of the Fear& podcast alongside Hasan Piker, AustinShow, and QTCinderella, which airs weekly and covers their personal lives and ongoing topics across social media.

Neff will be hosting his first event alongside his new organization in the form of the OTK Film Festival, to be held at some point in this March. This particular event encourages the larger Twitch community to utilize green screens to create a short film that will be judged by the members of OTK, with $10,000 in rewards being granted to several winners.

The streamer is also nominated for “best just chatting streamer” in this year’s Streamer Awards, hosted by QTCinderella and Pokimane, to be broadcasted live on Feb. 17. Other nominees in the category include Kai Cenat, PayMoneyWubby, YourRage, and Hasan Piker.

OTK also announced during today’s shareholder’s meeting that annual events including OTK Games Expo, Game Day, and Camp Knut will be returning later this year. New events like OTK All Nighter and The WoW Games, as well as a handful of shows such as Pixel Pitch and Always On, headline new initiatives from the organization planned for 2024, each featuring the talent signed to the organization while highlighting other creators and individuals across streaming platforms.

As OTK is based in Texas, it is unclear how Neff will interact with the remainder of the organization and its events due to living in California, though he detailed on stream that OTK is discussing content strategy with the distance.

Author

Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia is a freelance writer for Dot Esports, having been part of the company for three years. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Magazine Journalism from Syracuse University and specializes particularly in coverage of League of Legends, various Nintendo IPs, and beyond.