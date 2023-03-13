All Streamer of the Year winners in The Streamer Awards history

The Streamer Awards are a yearly celebration of the many personalities across YouTube and Twitch who entertain and inform millions of fans each year. Headed by QTCinderalla, the yearly celebration began in 2022 and returned this year, with more likely planned in the future thanks to the event’s success over the last two years.

One of the most prestigious awards at The Streamer Awards is the Streamer of the Year, representing the most impressive talent from the year before. Here’s all the information you need to know about all the Streamer of the Year award winners in the Streamer Awards history.

Who has previously won the Streamer of the Year award?

Since 2022, there have been two broadcasts of The Streamer Awards, each held in the first two weeks of March. As of writing, here are all of the Streamer of the Year award winner from all the previous The Streamer Awards broadcasts:

2022: Ludwig Ahgren

2023: Kai Cenat

Both Ludwig and Kai have been monumental streamers in their own rights, with Kai Cenat becoming the most subscribed person on Twitch at one time. He even broke the record for the most all-time Twitch subscribers, which was previously held by Ludwig. It seems that both of these rewards were well-earned, with both men being monumental forces on the platform.

In the next year, it’s anyone’s game to become the next Streamer of the Year. Those with large audiences are likely hoping they can achieve enough to be next year’s winner, with it being anyone’s opportunity right now. That being said, Kai worked hard throughout 2022, so the next SotY will need to reach their goals and exceed them this year.