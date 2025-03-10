Ethan Klein claims Hasan fans are harassing his family, says FBI found ‘credible threats’ to their lives

Ethan Klein of H3H3Productions has claimed that fans of streamers Hasan Piker, Denims, and others have been actively harassing his family. He alleges that child protective services have been called with agents visiting his house and interrogating his children, and that even the FBI determined “credible threats” to their lives.

He said this and a whole lot more in a new 40-minute video published on March 10. Klein claimed that he anticipated some flak following the publication of his “Content Nuke” on streamer Hasan Piker, but never to this extent. He said that the FBI and armed police crews did perimeter sweeps around his home and went as far as closing down his street due to “credible threats” and concerns for the safety of him and his family. He was also allegedly told by the FBI not to open any packages sent to him for fear of potential bombs. But perhaps the most egregious, as he says, is the fact that CPS was called with reports that his children “were crawling around in dogshit and contracting diseases,” which Klein claimed led to a CPS agent visiting the Kleins’ home and investigating these claims.

Klein was recently banned for streaming the Hasan Content Nuke on his Twitch channel. Screenshot by Dot Esports via H3 Podcast

Klein claimed the CPS agent wished to speak to his children in their absence and inspected the crib and room of their infant. The YouTuber said he would “take no prisoners” in the video and call everyone out, which is precisely what he did, pointing the finger at streamers such as Hasan, Denims, and Bad Empanada, the last of which Klein believes was among the first to come up with the “dog feces” CPS claim. In the video, Klein said Denims, who often watched Bad Empanada’s streams live, did nothing to prevent her chat from saying that Klein was being negligent towards his children and engaging in subsequent harassment. At one point, Denims sought to justify the CPS visit, Klein argued, by implying that children do not form memories at three and five and that they wouldn’t remember the CPS situation.

Klein said Denims “endorsed” Bad Empanada’s video by not pushing back against her chat. In the clips Klein embedded in his video, Denims reacts to a section of Bad Empanada’s stream where he claimed that Klein’s children were getting sick from consuming dog excrement.

Klein also highlighted numerous online platforms where the origins of this harassment campaign are supposedly located. Subreddits like h3h3snark and h3h3_productions are breeding grounds for online trolls who go after and target the Klein family, Klein claimed, and added that he sent out dozens of copyright and other complaints to Reddit, but that the communities were never shut down. In fact, Klein said that the subreddits have been reinstated on numerous occasions, with some of his claims outright rejected despite their moderators allegedly engaging in harassment campaigns. This went as far as doxxing the Klein office spaces, Klein claimed.

The creator also said that platforms in general seem to have double standards when it comes to harassment. He said that the snark subreddit targeting Hasan was swiftly banned, while the ones attacking him remain up. Twitch as well, he believes, holds double standards, allowing Hasan to continue posting content while banning Klein for showing it in his own stream.

“I have never been so blackpilled in my life, I feel like I am trapped and that the world has gone fucking insane,” Klein said in the conclusion of his video.

Ever since uploading the Hasan Content Nuke, Klein has been caught up in a maelstrom of controversies and harassment, where he himself has also been accused of inciting viewers to go after persons online.

