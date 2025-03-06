Ethan Klein, H3H3Productions banned on Twitch for ‘encouraging or glorifying extreme violence,’ calls platform out for what he claims are double standards compared to Hasan

H3H3Productions, headed by Ethan and Hila Klein, has been banned for re-running the Hasan Content Nuke video on their account. Klein revealed this during a March 5 H3 Podcast stream, where he also called Twitch out for the platform’s alleged double standards.

The H3H3Productions account was banned for 30 days for “encouraging or glorifying extreme violence,” the Twitch notice said. Klein learned of the ban during an episode of the H3 Podcast and reacted sharply against it. He argued that he got banned for Hasan’s content “that’s on [Twitch’s] platform, for which he didn’t get in trouble for.” The notice, which Klein showed to the camera during the episode, stated that his video contained several violations, some of which included encouraging others to burn down police stations and physically attack people at protests and “explicitly stating that a group of people should be killed.”

Ethan Klein and his H3H3Productions crew previously made a “content nuke” video outlying Hasan’s behavior on Twitch. Screenshot by Dot Esports via HasanAbi on Twitch

“I didn’t even say [anything],” Klein explained, adding how he was “surprised that [Twitch] was this pathetic.” The Hasan “Content Nuke” was a controversial video made by Klein and H3H3Productions that “exposed” Hasan and his alleged extreme political views and behavior on the streaming platform. It appears Klein is now also arguing that it was Hasan’s words, not his, that got him removed from the platform.

The dissent between Hasan and Ethan Klein has been ongoing for a while and culminated precisely with the Content Nuke video. The video can still be found up on the H3H3Productions YouTube channel and has over three million views at the time of writing. The precise reasoning behind the video and the channel’s removal from Twitch is yet to be stated, though both Klein and Hasan have had trouble with Amazon’s platform lately.

