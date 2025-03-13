Timthetatman shares his pick for who the best FPS pro of all time is, but fans have other ideas

One of competition’s greatest pastimes is debating who’s the greatest of all time. Many times, people look to their generations’ best players to determine who’s the GOAT. And other times, you just listen to Timthetatman.

In a quote sure to rile up oldheads and esports truthers the world over, Timthetatman gave his opinion on who he thinks the best first-person shooter player of all time is. And perhaps unsurprisingly, he thinks it’s a fellow content creator: shroud.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: In my opinion, shroud can be considered the best professional video game FPS player of all time,” Tim told his stream on March 3, noting the former CS:GO pro’s ability to succeed no matter the game after looking at the streamer’s Marvel Rivals record.

https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1900210191137956286

Shroud’s record is fantastic, to be sure. He’s held high ranks in pretty much any competitive shooter he’s touched, and even moonlit as a pro VALORANT player for Sentinels for a short time.

But the clip resurfacing led to many different answers from players around the net, with people pointing to other esports figures as having more impressive records than shroud over the course of their respective careers.

One of the most popular responses in the thread was FormaL, the OpTic legend. His CV includes world championships in not one, but two titles: Call of Duty and Halo. While shroud has consistently been a high-ranked gamer in most games he’s touched, he hasn’t done that in the esports realm. In fact, he never managed an international championship in the main game he was pro in, leaving Cloud9’s CS:GO team before their famous LAN victory over FaZe Clan in 2018. “Compare his achievements to other FPS legends and he’s not even in the top 10,” one player in the thread noted.

While FormaL’s accomplishments are considerable, others weren’t convinced simply due to the fact that FormaL plays controller games. PC purists in the thread mentioned other players who made their name in the CS scene with more professional success like s1mple, dev1ce, and more.

But there was also a vocal contingent that agreed with Tim’s assessment, proving that sometimes, all you need to do is be the most popular streamer in the room to win an argument.

As for us? Shroud’s a naturally gifted gamer, of course, and probably one of the most flexible FPS players on the streaming scene. But you’ll probably find better FPS pros on controller or mouse and keyboard if you do just a little bit more digging on the subject. Or any digging whatsoever.

