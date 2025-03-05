Ethan Klein faces backlash over encouraging viewers to harass commenter

While looking at comments during a livestream, content creator Ethan Klein singled one user out, pulling their Instagram profile with no censorship for his viewers to see. The user’s family was then reportedly harassed, with a bomb threat called on his mother’s workplace.

In a March 1 clip shared on Reddit, YouTuber Ethan Klein of h3h3 went through comments left on his wife’s Instagram account, singling out one user who told the pair to “enjoy hell,” allegedly because of their political views regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. Klein pulled up the user’s profile on the stream, sparing no time to censor any information, and showed pictures of both the user and his family and friends to anyone who tuned into the stream. Klein called him a “giant racist piece of shit,” accusing him of being an anti-Semite. The user later replied to the ordeal on his TikTok account, saying that Klein incited his fans to harass him and his family and that he is being “witch-hunted.”

The user spoke on Twitter and other platforms regarding the situation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dweebstomper, as he is known on X, shared several screenshots of what are allegedly Klein’s fans calling him “trash” that is “going to burn in hell.”

“Your mother deserves hell for raising such scum” the messages went on, concluding with the accusation that “every death in Gaza” was on his hands. People online stood in his defense, however, claiming there’s an argument Klein could be “legally liable for the bomb threat” that Dweebstomper’s mother allegedly received at her school.

“That’s just clear harassment,” another user said, with others wondering how Klein hasn’t been banned for such behavior.

In a now-expired Instagram story, Klein offered no apology, doubling down on his actions. “My only regret is not finding more accounts to call out,” he said, saying that his being Jewish is what protects the user who attacked him. “If this type of racism was aimed at a different group, this scumbag would have crawled into a hole somewhere,” Klein added. He also claimed that the user’s claims of the bomb threat are lies and that he should “get fucked.”

Klein had more things to say to the user after the livestream. Image via Dweebstomper on X

Going off of the Dweebstomper account on X, it seems that the harassment is still ongoing days after the livestream first went up, with Klein yet to apologize or retract his statements. The YouTuber is no stranger to controversies or beefs with others, though they seem to be ramping up in severity with time.

