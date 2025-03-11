Asmongold unveils the first people he’d unban if he ruled Twitch

Twitch top dog Asmongold believes that certain streamers should be unbanned from the platform—and he would gladly unban them if he could. He stated that streamers should only be removed if they broke the law, and that the likes of Adin Ross, Sneako, and others should be reinstated.

Asmongold said during a March 10 stream that he would reinstate numerous streamers who were previously banned from the platform, citing the freedom of speech as the primary reason. Adin Ross, Sneako, Destiny, “would all be unbanned” if Asmongold had a say in it.

“If it was up to me, nobody would be getting banned for anything other than breaking the law,” the streamer said.

The controversial creator holds a strong free speech stance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, he did note that, though the rules would be different under his management, the streamers were banned precisely for breaching the rules currently in effect. Twitch has had a harsh stance on certain behavior, removing any and all content it deems to be in breach of its Terms of Service. Most recently, the likes of Hasan and Ethan Klein were banned for prolonged periods and various reasons, including “glorifying violence.”

Asmongold himself was banned for 14 days due to his comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after which he left OTK, the organization he helped found.

Freedom of speech arguments are always cited whenever Twitch issues a ban for what someone said, with Asmongold often the leading voice when it comes to these concerns.

Adin Ross and Sneako, among others, have jumped ship from Twitch to alternative streaming platforms like Kick, who are known for more lax rules and limitations on content, and Amazon’s chief streaming service is yet to allow them back, though it appears Asmongold would expedite that process if he could.

