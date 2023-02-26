Twitch bans Adin Ross a day after streamer announced he was moving to Kick

In a move that probably won’t bother the streamer very much at the present moment, Twitch banned Adin Ross once again today. It’s unclear exactly why Ross was banned by the streaming behemoth, but the timing of the move is certainly conspicuous.

In a YouTube video designed to mimic Lebron James’ famed “The Decision,” Ross announced yesterday that he was leaving Twitch for Kick, the platform championed by Trainwreck and others who have been vocally opposed to Twitch and its moderation policies for quite some time.

As it seemed Ross has already gone all-in on switching platforms for his streams, the Twitch ban probably won’t mean much to Ross, at least not yet. He’ll most likely be just as content with his decision to switch streaming platforms and not have to immediately deal with the repercussions of his eighth ban on the Amazon-owned website.

The ban might come into play if something happens to Kick itself. There has already been several questions leveled about the site’s backing and content moderation. Ross himself has stirred the pot on the website, with many questioning the legality of him streaming the Super Bowl and pornography to thousands of viewers on Kick.

If Ross or Kick do run into trouble due to the content streamed on the site and Ross is left needing a new platform to stream on, it’s unclear if Twitch will welcome him back given the new ban. Other high profile streamers that have left for competitors to Twitch haven’t received bans in the vein of Ross. Ludwig’s channel is still available to peruse with some old VODs and clips from past streams, and streamers like Shroud and Ninja were welcomed back to Twitch after the pair left for Mixer years ago.

Ross’ ban feels a bit more like the one given to Dr DisRespect at the moment, since it’s been a while since Ross even streamed on Twitch and it’s uncertain why the ban was given to his channel. If that’s the case, Ross might quickly run out of platform options for his stream should Kick face problems.