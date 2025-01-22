Asmongold defends Elon Musk’s inauguration salute, says he’s ‘99%’ certain the Holocaust happened

Asmongold has defended Elon Musk for his controversial inauguration salute and believes he was just “being stupid.” He also expressed his thoughts that he is “99 percent” certain the Holocaust happened.

Musk made headlines at Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. He took the stage for a speech and then saluted the crowd with a pump of his chest and a straight arm in the air, which he did twice.

Critics alleged that Musk’s actions were a Nazi salute, an action that is illegal in many parts of the world but not the U.S., while those defending him point to his autism and believe he was just expressing his love for the crowd in attendance.

https://twitter.com/AlexNaivety/status/1881778845445218708

Asmongold has now weighed in on the situation, as shown in clips posted on X (formerly Twitter). He said Musk is “not an emotional thinker” but that “every part” of his brain was telling him “this is not an intentional Nazi salute.”

He added that he believes the action was “not at a nod at anything like Hitler” or “Nazi stuff at all” and, instead, was “just Elon being stupid.”

Asmongold then spoke on the topic of the Holocaust and, while he said he was “not one of these Holocaust deniers,” he is “99 percent” sure the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany were factual—though that left the door open to a one percent uncertainty of the events.

The Holocaust stands as one of humanity’s greatest crimes, where an estimated six million Jews across German-occupied Europe, accounting for almost two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population, were sent to concentration camps or murdered by the Nazi party.

Auschwitz is the most infamous of the locations used as extermination camps for Jews and other minorities, including homosexuals, gypsies, and those with disabilities, where over a million people were killed before the Soviet Union liberated the camp in January 1945.

Despite the floods of historical evidence and testimonies from those who escaped with their lives, Holocaust denial is a growing problem in the United States and across the world, with allegations that it did not happen.

While Asmongold does not count himself in the minority that denies the Holocaust’s existence, leaving just a sliver of doubt around the events in his mind will still be a cause for concern.

