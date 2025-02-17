‘It rubs me the wrong way’: Ninja calls out Fortnite for favoring certain streamers over him

Popular streamer Ninja has called out Epic Games for treating him unfairly compared to other streamers for Fortnite‘s new game mode.

In a recent Twitch livestream, Ninja discussed how Epic Games seemed to prioritize a select few creators to promote Fortnite‘s nostalgic mode while leaving him behind. “I’m pretty sure Courage[JD], Tim[TheTatman], and a couple of other people got sponsored paid Fortnite ads to come back and play the OG Fortnite. Once I found out that they had ads, I was like dude… let’s see if they’d reach out to us,” the streamer said.

Ninja’s Icon Series set the benchmark for a successful Fortnite streamer. Image via Epic Games

He stated that he felt “lowkey insulted,” adding, “I’m one of the only big streamers playing [Fortnite], and because I am already playing it, you’re going to pay a bunch of people to come back and play for a day. Not even a day. Like two-hour sessions?”

Ninja was the first streamer in Fortnite to get an Icon skin, paving the way for a few other influencers and popular personalities to follow in his footsteps. He had been playing the game since its early days and was also the first player to get 5,000 Victory Royales in Fortnite on PC—a mammoth milestone to achieve.

In the same stream, Ninja admitted that he understands Epic Games’ way of sponsoring other creators’ streams over him as they are variety streamers who bring new audiences to the game. At the same time, it feels as though Epic is taking him for granted by not “showing some love” to the streamer.

Ninja also addressed those who might dismiss his frustrations due to the fact that he is a millionaire. He emphasized that his issue here is about respect and not money. “It’s about principle,” he explained, showing that he values recognition for his dedication more than a paycheck.

Whether Epic Games will change its approach and show more love to Ninja remains uncertain. But for now, he feels like his dedication has been overlooked.

