How to stream from Nintendo Switch on Twitch

Everything you need to know to set up!

Streaming is more popular than ever, with plenty of platforms available to showcase gameplay. While some consoles offer built-in streaming capabilities, the Nintendo Switch requires a bit of extra setup. Fortunately, getting started with the right tools and software is not too difficult.

Recommended Videos

What you need to stream using a Nintendo Switch

You’ll need your dock. Image via Nintendo

You’ll need a few external components since the Nintendo Switch doesn’t have built-in streaming features.

A capture card is essential, allowing your Switch gameplay to be displayed on your computer. You’ll also need streaming software such as OBS Studio, Streamlabs, or XSplit, along with a PC or laptop to handle the stream and broadcast it to Twitch. YouTube has its own streaming software, but that’s a different matter.

An HDMI cable is necessary to connect your Switch to the capture card, and a stable internet connection—preferably wired—ensures a smoother stream. If you plan on providing commentary, a microphone is also useful, while a webcam is optional for those who want a face cam while streaming. Of course, for VTubers, using a webcam to track your movements is ideal, too.

The Nintendo Switch in 2025 (popular games to stream and Nintendo Switch 2 rumors)

Nintendo Switch 2 joycon connector. Image via Nintendo

As of 2025, the Nintendo Switch remains a popular console with a strong lineup of games. The base model Switch is still available, typically priced around $299.99, while the OLED model offers an improved screen for $349.99.

Notable games being streamed on Twitch include:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon UNITE

Third-party support remains strong, with major releases like Hollow Knight: Silksong still being highly anticipated for (hopefully) later in the year. There are also games currently rumored to be released on the Nintendo Switch 2, which will certainly be of interest to streamers.

However, much of the conversation around the Switch this year revolves around its successor. The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to launch around the middle of the year, though Nintendo has yet to officially confirm details. Rumors suggest it will feature improved hardware capable of supporting 4K upscaling and a more powerful GPU, potentially making streaming and recording gameplay easier.

Until then, the current Switch ecosystem remains vibrant, offering plenty of options for both casual and dedicated streamers. There’s certainly no need to run out and buy the new Switch 2 as soon as it becomes available—you’ll be able to stream using any docked Nintendo Switch model.

Choosing a Capture Card

One of the most popular capture cards. Screenshot via Elgato

A capture card is essential for streaming from your Nintendo Switch. There are multiple options available depending on your needs and budget.

The Elgato HD60 S and Elgato HD60 S+ are both options that support 1080p at 60 FPS, making them ideal for Switch streaming. If you have a desktop, the Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro is an internal PCI card that offers reliable performance, which you could install into your setup.

For those who want 4K recording without a PC, the AVerMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus is a great choice, though it streams at 1080p when connected to a PC, so bear that in mind when choosing a capture card.

Budget-friendly options include the EVGA XR1 Lite—which also supports 1080p at 60 FPS—and the Razer Ripsaw HD—which offers similar performance, with additional audio and mic monitoring features.

How to set up your Nintendo Switch to stream on Twitch

Dock your Nintendo Switch, as you can only stream in docked mode. Connect one end of an HDMI cable to the Switch dock and the other to your capture card’s HDMI input. Use a USB cable (for external cards) or install the card in a PCI slot (for internal cards) to connect it to your PC. Run a second HDMI cable from the capture card’s output to your TV or monitor to view your gameplay while streaming. If you plan on using a microphone or webcam, plug them into your PC to enhance your stream with audio commentary and webcam features.

Setting up your streaming software

OBS Studio. Image via OBS Project

There are two primary software options: OBS Studio, which is free and widely used, and XSplit, which is user-friendly but requires a paid subscription for full features.

Setting Up OBS Studio

Download and install OBS Studio from the OBS Project website. Open OBS, navigate to File > Settings > Stream, and select Twitch as your service. Click Connect Account and log in to link your Twitch account.

Next, add your capture card as a source. Click the + button under Sources, select Video Capture Device, name it (e.g., “Switch Capture”), and click OK. Choose your capture card from the Device dropdown and click OK again.

Go to Settings > Audio and configure your desktop audio and mic settings to ensure game sound and voice are picked up correctly. You can then customize your stream layout by adding overlays, a webcam, or alerts, adjusting their size and position as needed.

Before going live, enter your stream info, including a title, category, and relevant tags, using the Stream Information panel found under Docks in the menu. When everything is set up, click Start Streaming in the Controls panel.

Setting Up XSplit

To use XSplit, download and install the software from the XSplit website.

Connect your Twitch account by going to Broadcast > Add Channel > Twitch, then click Authorize and log in.

Set up your scene by clicking Add > Game Capture and selecting your capture card. You can also add other sources like a webcam or overlays, resizing and positioning them as needed.

Once your setup is complete, click Broadcast > Twitch to start streaming.

Enhancing your stream

Preview any of your customizations! Image via StreamLabs

Once your basic setup is complete, you can improve your stream with custom layouts, alerts, and widgets. StreamElements offers browser-based layout customization, animations, and widgets, while StreamLabs provides widgets like alert boxes for notifications when viewers subscribe or donate.

Tools like Canva or NerdOrDie can help create custom overlays if you want unique visuals. Using chat bots like Nightbot or the StreamElements Bot can also automate chat moderation and engagement, while smooth scene transitions between gameplay, breaks, and ending screens enhance your stream’s professionalism.

Troubleshooting common issues

If you encounter issues while setting up your stream, there are several solutions:

If you have no game audio , check your OBS audio settings and ensure the capture card audio is selected.

, check your OBS audio settings and ensure the capture card audio is selected. For a laggy or stuttering stream , lower your bitrate in OBS settings to 2500–3500 kbps for 1080p at 60 FPS and use a wired connection.

, lower your bitrate in OBS settings to 2500–3500 kbps for 1080p at 60 FPS and use a wired connection. A black screen in OBS may indicate that the capture card is not properly selected as the video source or that your drivers need updating.

may indicate that the capture card is not properly selected as the video source or that your drivers need updating. If there is a delay between video and audio , adjust the sync offset in Advanced Audio Properties in OBS.

, adjust the sync offset in in OBS. A stable internet connection is crucial for streaming, with wired connections reducing lag and buffering.

Before going live, test your setup to ensure audio and video function properly. Once you’re live, it’s best to continuously engage with viewers by responding to chat messages, and using a second monitor helps manage OBS, chat, and alerts while playing.

With the right setup and a little practice, you’ll be streaming Nintendo Switch gameplay on Twitch in no time!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy