Let’s try this one more time: Nintendo Switch 2 release date is sooner than you think

The buzz around the Nintendo Switch 2 has felt like waiting for Mario to save Peach—endless teases, plenty of rumors, and a lot of Goombas along the way. But this time, the trusty leaker NatetheHate is back with some details that might just hold water. Could Nintendo finally be ready to show us their shiny new toy?

According to NatetheHate (via his podcast with ModernVintageGamer), the answer is yes. He claims that Nintendo is gearing up for a big Switch 2 reveal, focusing exclusively on the console itself. No games, no fancy launch titles—just the hardware. Think of it as Nintendo saying, “Here’s the box. We’ll tell you what’s in it later.” While he doesn’t name his source, Nate’s track record and insider knowledge have earned him plenty of trust in the community.

Even former Nintendo employees Kit and Krysta, now running their own channel, have chimed in to back up Nate’s claims. They’ve got the inside scoop from their days at Nintendo HQ, where they helped pick the best dates for announcements. And after a cluttered week of tech news—including Nvidia’s flashy RTX 5090 reveal—they reckon this week is the perfect time for Nintendo to step into the spotlight.

So, what’s the plan? Nate has a predicted timeline for the Switch 2’s road to launch:

The potential Switch 2 timeline for 2025

Reveal : Jan. 16 (console-only)

: Jan. 16 (console-only) Software showcase : Late February

: Late February Hands-on demo in retailers : March/April

: March/April Mass hands-on at PAX East & other events : May

: May Launch: Late May/early June

While details are scarce, Nate expects the reveal to showcase the system design, new joy-cons, and perhaps a peek at the packaging. Pricing, however, will likely remain a mystery for a while longer, with Nate guessing that Nintendo will hold off until May or June to spill those beans. It’s also rumored that we’ll see an announcement of the reveal tomorrow, Jan. 15.

Interestingly, Nate and ModernVintageGamer think it’s unlikely Nintendo will showcase the hardware without showing something on-screen. Their theory is that it’ll be an existing game rather than a new one, which tracks if Nintendo’s aiming to wow investors and test the waters before diving into a full-on hype cycle.

Dazed by all this info? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meanwhile, Kit and Krysta are confident that Nate’s info is legit, citing his solid reputation and the fact that Nintendo loves to keep its cards close to its chest. Nintendo is also launching Donkey Kong Country Returns HD on the same day, but there’s no word whether it’ll involve the Switch 2 at all.

What does this mean for the OG Switch?

The original Switch isn’t going anywhere just yet. Nate describes the console as “very stable” since its 2017 launch, and both he and ModernVintageGamer agree that handheld gaming is bigger than ever. The Switch 2 won’t make its predecessor obsolete overnight, and there’s still plenty of life left in that little hybrid device we’ve all come to love.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to speculate wildly about the price and upcoming launch titles. Nintendo, the ball’s in your court. Don’t make us wait too long!

