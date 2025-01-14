Let’s predict the Switch 2 launch lineup

The world is abuzz with Switch 2 leaks currently, with a reported reveal date of Jan. 16 for the hardware and more details on the horizon. And while it’s hard to know what is real and what is fake, it’s always fun to speculate.

We have seen many of the console leaks and what it might look like, but we’ve heard barely anything about the games. There have been rumors of a few titles but nothing regarding the launch lineup, so what do we expect to see launch with the console later in 2025? Let’s have a gander.

Our Switch 2 launch lineup predictions

Image via Nintendo

Nintendo hardware has never had a massive amount of games for launch, with Nintendo and publishers choosing to hold their stuff off later when the install base is more prominent. Granted, there is usually one big truth regarding Nintendo hardware lineups: There’s always a big Nintendo game available at launch.

Mario Kart 9 feels like a given at this point. The game has been leaked since 2022 and has been part of many industry reports regarding the launch lineup for the past month now, with some even claiming there will be a Mario Kart 9 bundle for the Switch 2 at launch. It also makes perfect sense financially, as Mario Kart 8 continues to sell in droves for the Switch, so launching a new console with a new Mario Kart is a serious console seller.

We don’t expect to see a Metroid Prime 4 or a new Mario game at launch. Those will probably come later down the line to keep the Switch 2 supported with big releases.

Nintendo will likely have a minor game under its sleeve, too, either something available on the eshop for day one to tide people over. But we imagine the day-one Nintendo offerings will be limited to one or two games, with most of the heavy hitters coming out over the course of the first year. If we were to get anything for Switch 2, maybe patches for older games to improve performance, like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet or the Zelda games, would be a great way to highlight the new hardware while giving worth to the older software.

Next, let’s move into the ports. There are plenty of reports of titles like Final Fantasy VII and its sequel, Rebirth, on top of other wild theories like Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid Delta, and more, but these don’t feel like launch lineup games. If we had to guess, something Assassin’s Creed will likely be there, as Ubisoft has been an avid supporter of Nintendo games for a while. Just Dance also feels like a given here, as Ubisoft will put that onto as many systems as it can. There could be a port of the Mario + Rabbids games. We could even get some original games from third parties exclusive to the Switch 2, or at least a timed exclusive.

EA Sports titles like EA Sports FC feel like a good bet, but it’ll depend on when the console launches and if EA can piggyback off the seasonal launches of its games. Even titles like College Football would be a welcome site for portable players.

Indie games will likely make up the brunt of a lot of the launch lineup. Nintendo has been a big fan of indie games, so we should be seeing some that skipped the Switch due to performance or hardware issues make the leap to support Switch 2 on day one as well.

