MLB’s Seattle Mariners to sport Nintendo, Switch 2 logos on their jerseys for 2025 season

Super Mario, Seattle Mariners. It just kind of makes sense.

Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners will wear a Nintendo patch on their jersey sleeve for the entirety of the 2025 season, the Mariners announced today. This is the first jersey sleeve partner for the Seattle-based ball club, but it has been in the works for a long time.

MLB started allowing sponsorships to appear on jersey sleeves a few seasons ago, and Nintendo matching up with the Mariners for this specific deal has been built up for more than 30 years, as former Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi purchased the team back in 1992 to prevent it from relocating to Florida.

“Nintendo and the Mariners have been inextricably linked since 1992,” Seattle Mariners president of business operations Kevin Martinez said. “Now, each time the Mariners take the field, our jersey sleeves will help serve as a reminder of all that Nintendo of America has done for the Northwest community and the team. There isn’t a better partnership in Major League Baseball. We are grateful for our incredible relationship with Nintendo.”

Mariners’ star outfielder Julio Rodríguez will serve as a Nintendo brand ambassador as part of the deal, which will include Seattle wearing the Nintendo logo on its home jersey sleeve and the Nintendo Switch 2 logo on its away jersey.

“It’s a genuine thrill to be able to partner with such a talented team, including bright stars like Julio,” Doug Bowser, president and chief operating officer at Nintendo of America, said. “Our history with the Mariners goes back decades so this really feels like coming home. Nintendo has a lot of exciting news this year and through collaborations like this one, we can’t wait to create even more smiles across all generations. Go Mariners!”

The majority of MLB jersey patches are sponsored by rather boring entities, like insurance companies, grocery stores, or car companies. Seattle bringing Nintendo into the fold is a win for gamers and sports fans alike when it comes to the coolness factor.

Seattle opens its season at its home stadium, T-Mobile Park, on March 27 vs. the Athletics, marking the debut of the jersey patch that will be worn for all 162 games this year and possibly beyond. One week later, Nintendo will debut and detail the Switch 2 in a live stream event, setting off a momentous year for the company.

