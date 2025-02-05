The Nintendo Switch 2 sounds great, but fans think one feature will be it’s downfall

Gamers are worried that the connectors in the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer look incredibly easy to break, dampening an otherwise exciting first look.

The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer showed the Joy-Cons with a different look. Although the redesign is generally impressive, fans have grown concerned about the console’s new controller ports. Especially in the hands of a child, these Joy-Con ports look like they would snap with a bit of pressure.

Many Switch fans are commiserating, noting that the Joy-Cons from the original system was already a giant failure point. The Joy-Cons are often the first components of the Switch to break after experiencing wear from players who are anything less than gentle or sitting in a backpack without much protection. Gamers consider the rails of the original Joy-Cons a major issue. A wave of owners agree on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit that after owning a Switch for a few years, the areas where their Joy-Cons connect are the most broken sections of the console.

In addition to having a faulty connecting system, the original Switch is notoriously prone to Joy-Con drift. Portability is the Switch’s biggest selling point, but a few years of play on the go with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can lead to drift for the rest of the system’s life. Some fans are willing to shell out for a pricey Joy-Con replacement, but just as many people are willing to sue Nintendo over the issue. If the Joy-Cons aren’t fixed, then Nintendo could have a bigger problem on its hands.

The Switch 2 reveal trailer boasts an air of confidence, spinning the sticks of its Joy-Cons around as if drift is a thing of the past and slapping the Joy-Cons into the console with great force for effect. But when it comes to real life, people want to be confident that if they drop their Switch or accidentally pull too hard, the new Joy-Cons won’t just snap.

Despite all the anxiety surrounding the Switch 2 sticking the landing, some feel this isn’t a fair concern. Others have responded to popular illustrations of the Switch 2’s “design flaw” with sarcastic drawings of a Nintendo DS breaking in two and a USB C dongle snapping off. These may be valid rebuttals, but people want to be sure the Switch 2 is idiot-proof, and to do that, the Nintendo Switch 2 needs to get rid of old issues instead of simply changing the way they manifest.

